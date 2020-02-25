 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Bleeding, screaming man attempted to break into home, and the mugshot suggests he is coming after you   (fox43.com) divider line
25
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tegna-media.comView Full Size


Is it just me or does he look like he would make a perfect mad scientist?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe he was just selling some cookies.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [media.tegna-media.com image 850x478]

Is it just me or does he look like he would make a perfect mad scientist?


his hair is a scientific experiment
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Goku!

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks a lot like a guy I used to work with. Had to click the link to make sure it wasn't him. And yes, I could see it happening.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he happen to mention, perhaps in passing, if he was 'hardcore?'
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta get past the "Boogieman"........Oh I am the Boogieman!!!!
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did they hang him up by his ankles for the mugshot?
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Someone needs to cast him in a movie as a villain. Damn.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's all grown up!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You are not paranoid if everybody really is out to get you!

/ or so says the voice in my head...
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He probably got a hold of some bad weed.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not so distant relative
toplessrobot.comView Full Size
 
Dimensio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [media.tegna-media.com image 850x478]

Is it just me or does he look like he would make a perfect mad scientist?


He looks kind of like Matt Damon having a really bad (hair) day.
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dimensio: kdawg7736: [media.tegna-media.com image 850x478]

Is it just me or does he look like he would make a perfect mad scientist?

He looks kind of like Matt Damon having a really bad (hair) day.


He looks more like Marv from Home Alone having a really bad hair day lmao
 
Damn Bleeblah
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dimensio: kdawg7736: [media.tegna-media.com image 850x478]

Is it just me or does he look like he would make a perfect mad scientist?

He looks kind of like Matt Damon having a really bad (hair) day.


I'd go with Mark Wahlberg on that
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Damn Bleeblah: [Fark user image 283x305]


damn you!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acomenzo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
