 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox5 DC)   Are you just happy to see me or DID YOU JUST STAB ME IN THE ARSE WITH A SYRINGE?? (w/ video)   (fox5dc.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Anne Arundel County Police, medical help, suspect approach, English-language films, Maryland, Christopher's Fine Foods, FOX  
•       •       •

431 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 12:01 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"Merv Griffin?!"
"I've always just loved to kill."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why not both?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: [i.pinimg.com image 480x360]
"Merv Griffin?!"
"I've always just loved to kill."


Done in one
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Weekend at Bernie's!!
 
Ny-QuilDriver
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a prick.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That is where my sister lives, deep in horse and meth country.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Something tells me this is where the next ripple of sickness pops
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So sad. I bet she's addicted to the pot needle now.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report