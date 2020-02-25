 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   "I'm going to stab everyone on this plane. Then kill myself. I'm Palestinian That's how we get down"   (fox5dc.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DRTFA, but stuff bozos like this down the loo.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your lifetime ban on traveling by air...
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do like the concept of ending every statement with "I'm ___________.  That's how we get down!"
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kool & The Gang - Get Down On It (Official Video)
Youtube qchPLaiKocI
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Low-effort. Usually you guys use bombs.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The title is a quote from the person in TFA!
What a farking idiot.
The article made happy about Air Marshals.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna Get Me a Shotgun
Youtube xF9HyOMV5h0
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Palestinians took the DB Cooper thing to another level for awhile.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth sunshine: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qchPLaiK​ocI]


Oliver Cheatham - Get Down Saturday Night 1983 HQ
Youtube 1OVhckXuC4s
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always try to figure out who the Air Marshals are when I'm on a long flight.  But it's probably last ones I'd suspect
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, an Air Marshal did something?  The odds are real low for that happening (cuz they're not on many planes).
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Wow, an Air Marshal did something?  The odds are real low for that happening (cuz they're not on many planes).


She must have been between him and the drink cart
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they blew themselves (and everybody else) up? It's the Saudis that go cutting on everybody.

/and then crashing airplanes into buildings
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrizzlyPouch: I always try to figure out who the Air Marshals are when I'm on a long flight.  But it's probably last ones I'd suspect


The least happy person on the flight?

That's got to be one of the most boring jobs ever.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow she sounds like a good time. Dunk as fark or just crazy? Also two air marshals? JFC how much is that program costing us? I'm probably just jealous because that's my frickin dream job. You know they're banging though flight attendants, boozing after hours, all while doing jack shiat 99.99% of the time.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoy the Palestinian man's moxie.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jingle Strangle
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Everybody's Everything
Youtube LolXWIMrmKs
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: I enjoy the Palestinian man's moxie.


Woman's, the men are less intense.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: But it's probably last ones I'd suspect


From what I've seen when things like this happen, they always look like government LE employees, they aren't drinking, and they carry concealed & handcuffs, so untucked shirts. Not that that narrows it down too much
 
meera's frog spear
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: two air marshals?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Should have taken up vaping.
 
GungFu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Palestininian hijacker? That's so 70s.
Dude gets a:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: GrizzlyPouch: I always try to figure out who the Air Marshals are when I'm on a long flight.  But it's probably last ones I'd suspect

The least happy person on the flight?

That's got to be one of the most boring jobs ever.


You make it sound as though there's a dearth of unhappy people on a plane, especially in recent years as they shrink seats and cram them closer and closer together.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Wow she sounds like a good time. Dunk as fark or just crazy? Also two air marshals? JFC how much is that program costing us? I'm probably just jealous because that's my frickin dream job. You know they're banging though flight attendants, boozing after hours, all while doing jack shiat 99.99% of the time.


They always have two together. You'll get two or you get zero.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She must have left her muslim headwear in the loo

At least now we know why they cover up their faces.

/ kill everyone because you aren't allowed to smoke?   Come on man
 
dready zim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, she has done wonders to remove stereotypes about people from the middle east.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dready zim: Well, she has done wonders to remove stereotypes about people from the middle east.


To be fair, there is a little bit of North Carolina peeking out there
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: She must have left her muslim headwear in the loo

At least now we know why they cover up their faces.

/ kill everyone because you aren't allowed to smoke?   Come on man



I got the impression that she was having an anxiety attack and was trying to use cigarettes to calm herself down.  8 years seems a little stiff for what was described.  I'm not justifying what she did but this looks to me to have been more of a psychological incident than a criminal one.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Captain Shaky: I enjoy the Palestinian man's moxie.

Woman's, the men are less intense.


the facial hair is confusing
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iToad: Enjoy your lifetime ban on traveling by air...


You and everyone with your name, Mohammed.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope this woman gets the help she needs, because clearly she needs some medical attention.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: She must have left her muslim headwear in the loo


What makes you think she has any? Lots of Palestinians are Christian, and clothing is far more cultural there than religious.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I hope this woman gets the help she needs, because clearly she needs some medical attention.


In Guantanamo or Florence ADX...lady is a wannabe terrorist. We should oblige her.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Somacandra: EyeHaveRisen: She must have left her muslim headwear in the loo

What makes you think she has any? Lots of Palestinians are Christian, and clothing is far more cultural there than religious.


Stop carrying water for an ideology that oppresses women...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She looks like she's be a good fighter
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meanmutton: justanotherfarkinfarker: Wow she sounds like a good time. Dunk as fark or just crazy? Also two air marshals? JFC how much is that program costing us? I'm probably just jealous because that's my frickin dream job. You know they're banging though flight attendants, boozing after hours, all while doing jack shiat 99.99% of the time.

They always have two together. You'll get two or you get zero.


A master and an apprentice.
 
