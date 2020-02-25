 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   ♬ Mubarak's passed, he had a shady reputation (hey-la, hey-la, Mubarak's passed) / Once Egypt's head, he was forced in abdication (hey-la, hey-la, Mubarak's passed) / Heyyy as fast as he had risen / Whooo'd have thought he'd go to prison? ♬   (npr.org) divider line
13
    More: News, Egypt, Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Hosni Mubarak, Anwar Sadat, Analyst Dia Rashwan, Egyptian state television, ranks of the Egyptian air force, Mubarak's legacy  
•       •       •

459 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 8:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done, subby.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs one more Hey-la, hey-la, Mubarak's passed.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how old he was it probably was from natural causes
 
Cubs300
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"His rule is recalled as a time of repression and economic stagnation for all but an elite few."  Hm. Good thing that only happens in that part of the world. 😕
 
500 Days of Summer Camp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Safe journey to the West. You were the least bad choice to run Egypt for a long time.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah... how'd that go, Egypt? Nine years later, the country's now the poster child for "Revolution is easy; what comes after is hard."

Run a revolution and oust an authoritarian nepotist, only to put into power a singularly clueless schmuck who decided that he was a dictator - y'know, only for a short while, though - after being elected, which in turn triggered another coup, and then the installation of another dictator. Now, you're once again running under the rule of a "strongman" who gamed your last election (and made at least one opponent disappear.)

It's never fun when the new boss looks and acts worse than the old boss, is it?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The fun part? Knowing that Islamist Egyptians are actually starting to wax nostalgic about Mubarak. "Sure, Mubarak wasn't fond of some of us, but, Sisi farking hates us...." I find it the height of irony to watch Sisi suppress the very folks that made Sisi's rise to power possible. Muslim Brotherhood makes Mubarak's ousting possible and elects Morsi, only to watch Morsi fark it up so badly, so quickly, that the military steps in and installs Sisi, who gives the kind of quid pro quo Trump can only dream about while having Melania tug him off in The Beast.

Friggin' hilarious.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Revolutionaries: we're going to overthrow the military dictatorship!
People: yay! Now we can elect a religious dictatorship!
Military: we don't like being out of power, we're taking back over!
Revolutionaries: wait, what?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Needs one more Hey-la, hey-la, Mubarak's passed.


Headline character limit wouldn't permit it; even with editing down the redundant vowels and such, it was about 20 characters too long with that.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Revolutionaries: we're going to overthrow the military dictatorship!
People: yay! Now we can elect a religious dictatorship!
Military: we don't like being out of power, we're taking back over!
Revolutionaries: wait, what?


Not all Egyptians were in favor of the fundamentalists actions that preceded the counter-coup

The Muslim Brotherhood was elected by a large amount. I doubt tho that this woulda been so had the people known that the MB were using democracy as a means to an end rather than an end itself.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost... well except the part where he should ended his life with a rope around his neck for his crimes against his people.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They should bury him face down so he can see where he's going.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The fun part? Knowing that Islamist Egyptians are actually starting to wax nostalgic about Mubarak. "Sure, Mubarak wasn't fond of some of us, but, Sisi farking hates us...." I find it the height of irony to watch Sisi suppress the very folks that made Sisi's rise to power possible. Muslim Brotherhood makes Mubarak's ousting possible and elects Morsi, only to watch Morsi fark it up so badly, so quickly, that the military steps in and installs Sisi, who gives the kind of quid pro quo Trump can only dream about while having Melania tug him off in The Beast.

Friggin' hilarious.


Can you possibly translate this scenario into the American political landscape?  I think there are parallels, but I'm not very current on my knowledge of ME, especially Egyptian, politics.  Thanks, because I want to know if we are anywhere near the end of this craziness, or still somewhere in the early innings.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report