 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Man receives tickets & toll charges, finds lingerie in Jeep after picking it up from Florida repair shop   (wfla.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Victor Oddo, St. Petersburg, Florida, Tampa Bay, Interstate 275, Text messages, following Thursday, repair shop owner Jeff Arthur  
•       •       •

564 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 8:43 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddo claims that while he was cleaning up the car after he picked it up, he found sand and stains in the backseat, clothing tags and a pink, lacy thong in the back under the passenger seat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bmif
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's his story and he's sticking to it!  Honest honey
 
phenn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Better Call Behnken?

Seriously?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And?  I thought everybody kept their party gear in the trunk, or the back if your vehicle is trunkularly impaired.
 
Farkspeare [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"You don't need no wax job, you're smooth enough for me
If you need your oil changed, I'll do it for you free"
 
Abox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weidbrewer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA: "When reached by phone the next week, Arthur said the only person who could have possibly taken the Jeep on a joyride was currently in jail on murder charges."


Okay, I have questions.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey, free lingerie.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Buddy of mine got a couple of red-light camera tickets and a camera based speeding ticket this way. His Camaro was in the shop for a brake job that somehow took three days, he got it back with 150 more miles on the odometer than when he dropped it off.
 
Electromax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When asked about all of this, repair shop owner Jeff Arthur first told Investigator Shannon Behnken that none of this happened and that the car wasn't at the shop yet. When asked about the text messages indicating the car was dropped off on Jan. 15 and picked up Feb. 6, he said he would investigate and question his employees.

He said he didn't believe any of his employees would joyride in a "$250 Jeep."

When reached by phone the next week, Arthur said the only person who could have possibly taken the Jeep on a joyride was currently in jail on murder charges. He declined to provide details, like a name, so that the story could be verified. He added that the alleged murder took place after Oddo picked up his Jeep. Arthur then cut off communication with Better Call Behnken.

This probably won't reflect well in future Yelp reviews.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dirty Mike and the boys turned his jeep into a soup kitchen!
 
Klivian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Could be worse, just last week I took my car to the dealer where I bought it for an oil change and yearly inspection sticker (required in my state).

10 minutes after they took the car the rep came out and said the car would fail because the wiper blades were bad, and the e-brake wasn't holding.

I told them just to do the oil change. I have a dash cam installed and went back to watch the footage after. The farkers never even tested the e-brake. The wipers were also working fine, with some small streaks. Bastards got reported to the state attorney general, hopefully something good will come out of it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good luck with those appeals. The parking ticket people don't care and tell the registered owner to pay up.

For the tolls you probably have to name the actual driver to be held responsible. Tell the toll authority "I don't know who was driving" means fark you, pay us!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Perhaps he needs to check it with drug sniffing dogs, too.  Just saying.
 
jimjays
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can believe the shop played with the car, many of us have had it happen. But I'm also reminded of an old joke of the guy wearing women's panties at the gym: "That's an odd pair of underwear. How long have you bean wearing those?" "Since my wife found them in the glove compartment."
 
i ignore u
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Klivian: Could be worse, just last week I took my car to the dealer where I bought it for an oil change and yearly inspection sticker (required in my state).

10 minutes after they took the car the rep came out and said the car would fail because the wiper blades were bad, and the e-brake wasn't holding.

I told them just to do the oil change. I have a dash cam installed and went back to watch the footage after. The farkers never even tested the e-brake. The wipers were also working fine, with some small streaks. Bastards got reported to the state attorney general, hopefully something good will come out of it.


Why did you go to a dealer for a registration inspection?  I live like 2 blocks away from a guy who'll do it legit for like $20, and his repairs have always been reasonably priced, not that I've had many.  Dealers bend you over every which way and charge you twice in each direction.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Buddy of mine got a couple of red-light camera tickets and a camera based speeding ticket this way. His Camaro was in the shop for a brake job that somehow took three days, he got it back with 150 more miles on the odometer than when he dropped it off.


A coworker of mine had a Camaro back in the 1990s that had an oil leak the dealership was trying to avoid fixing under warranty. The car was coming near the 36,000 mile end of the warranty. The last time he had it in the shop for the dealership to inspect it and see if they could fix it, the dealership said they needed to "test drive" the car to get the oil warmed up to operating temperature. Over the span of a few days they drove the car past the 36,000 mile mark and then rejected his warranty claim.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report