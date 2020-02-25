 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   Puppy develops unique bond with his blind and deaf sister. Welcome this adorable pair to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
WOOF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

John Buck 41: WOOF!


*skritch skritch skritch*
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: John Buck 41: WOOF!

*skritch skritch skritch*


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
cdn0.wideopenpets.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [cdn0.wideopenpets.com image 620x461]

:-) how doing?


:-) how doing?
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [cdn0.wideopenpets.com image 620x461]

:-) how doing?


Pretty good, but I had to add a spray bottle to my shopping list today as I caught Mr Salem up on the kitchen counter this morning. I knew it was just a matter of time, though, since he's a typical cat that likes high places, especially if they're places he's not allowed to be on.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [cdn0.wideopenpets.com image 620x461]

:-) how doing?

Pretty good, but I had to add a spray bottle to my shopping list today as I caught Mr Salem up on the kitchen counter this morning. I knew it was just a matter of time, though, since he's a typical cat that likes high places, especially if they're places he's not allowed to be on.


Oh gee I can't imagine that :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [cdn0.wideopenpets.com image 620x461]

:-) how doing?

Pretty good, but I had to add a spray bottle to my shopping list today as I caught Mr Salem up on the kitchen counter this morning. I knew it was just a matter of time, though, since he's a typical cat that likes high places, especially if they're places he's not allowed to be on.

Oh gee I can't imagine that :-)


He took the most roundabout way too. Jumped from the loveseat to the top of the bookcase next to it. Sniffed the books on the top shelf, then jumped onto the bookcase that's up against the wall that separates the living room from the kitchen. Steps up onto the stove top (there's a pass-through where you can see into the kitchen from the living room & vice versa) and starts exploring the stove top and counter. I quickly put away the bag of Greenies treats so he wouldn't be able to get into them & help himself while I was at the store.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [cdn0.wideopenpets.com image 620x461]

:-) how doing?

Pretty good, but I had to add a spray bottle to my shopping list today as I caught Mr Salem up on the kitchen counter this morning. I knew it was just a matter of time, though, since he's a typical cat that likes high places, especially if they're places he's not allowed to be on.

Oh gee I can't imagine that :-)

He took the most roundabout way too. Jumped from the loveseat to the top of the bookcase next to it. Sniffed the books on the top shelf, then jumped onto the bookcase that's up against the wall that separates the living room from the kitchen. Steps up onto the stove top (there's a pass-through where you can see into the kitchen from the living room & vice versa) and starts exploring the stove top and counter. I quickly put away the bag of Greenies treats so he wouldn't be able to get into them & help himself while I was at the store.


sounds like a cat for sure!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [cdn0.wideopenpets.com image 620x461]

:-) how doing?

Pretty good, but I had to add a spray bottle to my shopping list today as I caught Mr Salem up on the kitchen counter this morning. I knew it was just a matter of time, though, since he's a typical cat that likes high places, especially if they're places he's not allowed to be on.


There's a reason you see a spray bottle in the background of many of my Caturday pics.  There's another identical bottle in the bedroom (Home Depot sells a cheap but good one), it helps when the boyz are being idiots in the middle of the night.  Picking up the bottle will often stop whatever is happening, the sound of the first pump (usually all air) will get cats off the table, but there are times when all the spraying the bottle will put out doesn't do the trick!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [cdn0.wideopenpets.com image 620x461]

:-) how doing?

Pretty good, but I had to add a spray bottle to my shopping list today as I caught Mr Salem up on the kitchen counter this morning. I knew it was just a matter of time, though, since he's a typical cat that likes high places, especially if they're places he's not allowed to be on.

There's a reason you see a spray bottle in the background of many of my Caturday pics.  There's another identical bottle in the bedroom (Home Depot sells a cheap but good one), it helps when the boyz are being idiots in the middle of the night.  Picking up the bottle will often stop whatever is happening, the sound of the first pump (usually all air) will get cats off the table, but there are times when all the spraying the bottle will put out doesn't do the trick!

Yeah there are many times I have said no to the cats and they look at me until I reach for the spray bottle then they are out of there
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [cdn0.wideopenpets.com image 620x461]

:-) how doing?

Pretty good, but I had to add a spray bottle to my shopping list today as I caught Mr Salem up on the kitchen counter this morning. I knew it was just a matter of time, though, since he's a typical cat that likes high places, especially if they're places he's not allowed to be on.

Oh gee I can't imagine that :-)

He took the most roundabout way too. Jumped from the loveseat to the top of the bookcase next to it. Sniffed the books on the top shelf, then jumped onto the bookcase that's up against the wall that separates the living room from the kitchen. Steps up onto the stove top (there's a pass-through where you can see into the kitchen from the living room & vice versa) and starts exploring the stove top and counter. I quickly put away the bag of Greenies treats so he wouldn't be able to get into them & help himself while I was at the store.

sounds like a cat for sure!


Mrs S feeds the boyz kittie cookies when she leaves the house, I don't.   She keeps them in top drawer of an old card file box on the table by the front door.  The boyz know the sound of the squeak when she opens the drawer, they don't respond to the bottom drawer.  Why should they, there's no cookies in that drawer.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Snuffybud: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [cdn0.wideopenpets.com image 620x461]

:-) how doing?

Pretty good, but I had to add a spray bottle to my shopping list today as I caught Mr Salem up on the kitchen counter this morning. I knew it was just a matter of time, though, since he's a typical cat that likes high places, especially if they're places he's not allowed to be on.

Oh gee I can't imagine that :-)

He took the most roundabout way too. Jumped from the loveseat to the top of the bookcase next to it. Sniffed the books on the top shelf, then jumped onto the bookcase that's up against the wall that separates the living room from the kitchen. Steps up onto the stove top (there's a pass-through where you can see into the kitchen from the living room & vice versa) and starts exploring the stove top and counter. I quickly put away the bag of Greenies treats so he wouldn't be able to get into them & help himself while I was at the store.

sounds like a cat for sure!

Mrs S feeds the boyz kittie cookies when she leaves the house, I don't.   She keeps them in top drawer of an old card file box on the table by the front door.  The boyz know the sound of the squeak when she opens the drawer, they don't respond to the bottom drawer.  Why should they, there's no cookies in that drawer.


yep, our furballs are amazing!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
My dog pile.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

BadReligion: My dog pile.
[Fark user image 850x637]


cool!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
rd.comView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Night guys, see ya in the morning.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: John Buck 41: WOOF!

*skritch skritch skritch*

BARK!


RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cool Story, Dog...

At the family dinner last Sunday at my sister's place.  Her two Pomchis, Tia and Biscuit, running around like little madmen under foot, yipping and yapping, and taking occasional breaks to snuggle with us on the couch.

I'm in the kitchen talking to my sister when we hear roaring shouts from the dining area.  We run in just in time to see Biscuit jump down from the table where the leftover cupcakes were.  Were.

As my sister is yelling at Biscuit for eating one of the four cupcakes, I interject in a deadpan voice, "Uh, when I got up from the table, there were five cupcakes".

Yes, our Pomeranian Chihuahua smaller than a lady's purse had managed to scarf down two, count 'em two cupcakes, paper and all, in less time than it took to type this paragraph.

They were chocolate cupcakes, but in the three days my sister kept an eye him, he's shown no ill effects.

The moral of this story?  Put away your leftovers after you finish dinner.

End CSD.
:-{)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that Pixel:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: Fark that Pixel:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!


thank you!
 
AtKing [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Drama is very interested in the conversation at the bottom of the stairs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AtKing: Drama is very interested in the conversation at the bottom of the stairs.
[Fark user image 563x751]


Drama is stairking you?
 
