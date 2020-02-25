 Skip to content
'How to teach your kids about Christ's resurrection in a way they'll understand'
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back up in your ass with the resurrection.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the one I meant to post

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Christ's victory over death

With due respect to anyone's beliefs, I gotta say that this "victory" over death is a little like Trump's "vindication" in the Senate. He knew it was rigged before he went in, with God/Moscow Mitch promising to make sure he'd come out scot-free in the end.

It's not really a real "victory" if somebody else is guaranteeing you'll win.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How about not teaching them that myths and fairy tales are true?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Christ's victory over death

With due respect to anyone's beliefs, I gotta say that this "victory" over death is a little like Trump's "vindication" in the Senate. He knew it was rigged before he went in, with God/Moscow Mitch promising to make sure he'd come out scot-free in the end.

It's not really a real "victory" if somebody else is guaranteeing you'll win.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Do you remember that time that Shane from down the street told you that he had a genie in a magic lamp in his garage that brought his dog back to life, but he wouldn't let you see the lamp and told you he'd wish for your arm to fall off if you didn't give him your birthday money from Grandpa? It's like that."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MrBallou: With due respect to anyone's beliefs


You cannot respect a mental illness.
even if it is Stockholmed in.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Next in the series:  "How to get your kids to truly understand the tooth fairy."
 
Cache
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nail Trump to a cross and watch?
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Larry says Christ died for your sin and is the son of the One true God
Daryl says Christ is on of many messengers sent from a higher power to bring a message of peace to the masses
And Daryl says that Christ is an artificial construct built by the cartels to contain the masses and restrict the growth of the human form towards it's natural, independent destiny.  Or, as he likes to quote Voltaire:  Man will never be truly free until the last lawyer is strangled with the entrails of the last priest.  Oh, way to slaughter Voltaire, Daryl.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"How to teach your kids about Christ's resurrection in a way they'll understand'"

Son, it's a stone-age campfire story.
 
Mouser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, it helps if you've already taught them about his dying rather horribly on a cross a few days before.  Easter Sunday's not really meaningful unless you understand the meaning of Good Friday.
 
Persnickety [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Christ's victory over death

With due respect to anyone's beliefs, I gotta say that this "victory" over death is a little like Trump's "vindication" in the Senate. He knew it was rigged before he went in, with God/Moscow Mitch promising to make sure he'd come out scot-free in the end.

It's not really a real "victory" if somebody else is guaranteeing you'll win.


God sacrificed himself to himself to save us from rules he himself made.
 
Hack Patooey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://jfnet.wordpress.com/2019/03/0​2​/kissing-hanks-butt/
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I defeated death.
People who drink my blood live forever.
I've had bad experiences with crosses.
The are even more movies about me.

Why do people call Him the son of God and think I'm an asshole?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ruudbob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
God in heaven! What the heck happened to the figures?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, that's an easy one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't we need to get the Crucifixion Set first?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hack Patooey: "How to teach your kids about Christ's resurrection in a way they'll understand'"

Son, it's a stone-age campfire story.


From Wikipedia:

"The Iron Age is taken to end, also by convention, with the beginning of the historiographical record. This usually does not represent a clear break in the archaeological record; for the Ancient Near East the establishment of the Achaemenid Empire c. 550 BC (considered historical by virtue of the record by Herodotus) is usually taken as a cut-off date, and in Central and Western Europe the Roman conquests of the 1st century BC serve as marking for the end of the Iron Age. The Germanic Iron Age of Scandinavia is taken to end c. 800 AD, with the beginning of the Viking Age."

/ As much as people like to make fun of the Old Testament for being made by "Bronze Age goat herders," the OT was primarily the work of a small priestly class that presided over a society largely comprised of Iron Age goat-herders
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
God mad the sun, so it's the sun of God. You're worshiping the sun. The sun dies everyday, another story.
The sun dies on Dec. 21st and rises again on  Dec. 25th, another story.
High mass means the sun is directly overhead, another story.
 
mittromneysdog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You want "victory over death," look at  Aubrey de Grey's Strategies for Engineered Negligible Senescence work.You want a superhero story with the ultimate Gary Stu for a protagonist, read the synoptic gospels.

Science: giving us the miracles religion promised but failed to deliver. Empiricism uber alles!

What does Jesus himself have to say about empiricism? Take a look at John 20:24-29. Guess he didn't care much for the competition.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If evolution is true, there was no Eve, therefor no original sin. So what exactly was the point of it all?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"You remember how the really dumb kids at school thought that 'stealing your nose' was real, even when the clown showed them that it was a trick? Well, much of the world still thinks that God's real, too."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: If evolution is true, there was no Eve, therefor no original sin. So what exactly was the point of it all?


Well, apples... duh.
 
thepresence
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Persnickety: MrBallou: Christ's victory over death

With due respect to anyone's beliefs, I gotta say that this "victory" over death is a little like Trump's "vindication" in the Senate. He knew it was rigged before he went in, with God/Moscow Mitch promising to make sure he'd come out scot-free in the end.

It's not really a real "victory" if somebody else is guaranteeing you'll win.

God sacrificed himself to himself to save us from rules he himself made.


...knowing people would break them.

That site gave my Kindle cancer. Multiple pop-up autoplay with sound videos.
 
alsih2o
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"yet there is little portraying these forever life changing moments in a physical way we can enjoy in our homes"

Try and go a day without seeing a cross or crucifix. Let me know how that goes.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: God mad the sun, so it's the sun of God. You're worshiping the sun. The sun dies everyday, another story.
The sun dies on Dec. 21st and rises again on  Dec. 25th, another story.
High mass means the sun is directly overhead, another story.


Thank you for your insight, Lieutenant Uhura.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can't we just tell them that it's justification to act like a royal prick all the time?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Hack Patooey: "How to teach your kids about Christ's resurrection in a way they'll understand'"

Son, it's a stone-age campfire story.

From Wikipedia:

"The Iron Age is taken to end, also by convention, with the beginning of the historiographical record. This usually does not represent a clear break in the archaeological record; for the Ancient Near East the establishment of the Achaemenid Empire c. 550 BC (considered historical by virtue of the record by Herodotus) is usually taken as a cut-off date, and in Central and Western Europe the Roman conquests of the 1st century BC serve as marking for the end of the Iron Age. The Germanic Iron Age of Scandinavia is taken to end c. 800 AD, with the beginning of the Viking Age."

/ As much as people like to make fun of the Old Testament for being made by "Bronze Age goat herders," the OT was primarily the work of a small priestly class that presided over a society largely comprised of Iron Age goat-herders


Even primitive Christianity was, at its source, a cobbled-together conglomeration of other stories and rites.

Iron Age goat-herders didn't create it. They stole parts from several other, older belief systems, built it, tuned it a bit, and slapped ochre on it before selling it to everyone else.

Christianity is an old ZIL-111 limousine in Cuba, brought there long ago from another part of the world and repurposed as a state-owned taxicab running between Havana Jose Marti International Airport and the rest of the country. It used to be parts from several other limousines, either imported from other parts of the world or refurbished at home, and now represents the only sanctioned way you're allowed to see the world.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Religion, the ultimate in fundraising.
 
