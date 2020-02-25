 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Weed-loving couple seek quick marriage burnout by having cannabis-themed wedding with special wedding bong to consummate it. Wedding cake was probably devoured before the reception (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Spiffy, Cannabis, Cannabis smoking, Chicken tikka masala, Masala, Chicken tikka, Tandoor, Curry, Bong  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 1:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a real stick up my ass for people for whom weed culture is the defining thing in their life. We get it drugs are fun. But if all you have going on is you like getting high, you don't have much going on.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: I have a real stick up my ass for people for whom weed culture is the defining thing in their life. We get it drugs are fun. But if all you have going on is you like getting high, you don't have much going on.


That's how I feel about a lot of people nowadays. If the most interesting thing about you is a banal act, then you're probably not interesting at all.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should spliffy.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: I have a real stick up my ass for people for whom weed culture is the defining thing in their life. We get it drugs are fun. But if all you have going on is you like getting high, you don't have much going on.


This isn't weed culture -- it's attention whore culture.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People like this make weed smokers seem like dumbasses.

It's possible to smoke weed and have other interests FFS
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a couple of pathetic losers. I hope they get busted and spend the rest of their miserable lives in prison being beaten daily, each day more agonizing that the last, not even allowed the sweet embrace of death until they breathe their last many years from now in horrific pain. Pot heads deserve no less.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: I have a real stick up my ass for people for whom weed culture is the defining thing in their life.


I'm curious to know why you think someone who's high would want to see what you've stuck up your ass.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: chawco: I have a real stick up my ass for people for whom weed culture is the defining thing in their life. We get it drugs are fun. But if all you have going on is you like getting high, you don't have much going on.

This isn't weed culture -- it's attention whore culture.


4 out of 5 people that claim to be libertarians would disagree.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: chawco: I have a real stick up my ass for people for whom weed culture is the defining thing in their life.

I'm curious to know why you think someone who's high would want to see what you've stuck up your ass.


Maybe it's Thai stick?
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: chawco: I have a real stick up my ass for people for whom weed culture is the defining thing in their life.

I'm curious to know why you think someone who's high would want to see what you've stuck up your ass.


They would inevitably say "imagine watching that while you're high!" Or suggest "man he must have been so high when he did that", not understanding how people under full cognitive control can appreciate a good ass insertion, or how those of us who actually posses some  inherent creative abilities could come up with the idea to put things in our bums in interesting ways without needing to be high.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think this is bad check out some of the stoner "influencers" on YouTube. They make me hate myself.
But then I just get a little high and feel better.

Highooo
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most mellow divorce ever.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: What a couple of pathetic losers. I hope they get busted and spend the rest of their miserable lives in prison being beaten daily, each day more agonizing that the last, not even allowed the sweet embrace of death until they breathe their last many years from now in horrific pain. Pot heads deserve no less.


Difficulty: Colorado
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: What a couple of pathetic losers. I hope they get busted and spend the rest of their miserable lives in prison being beaten daily, each day more agonizing that the last, not even allowed the sweet embrace of death until they breathe their last many years from now in horrific pain. Pot heads deserve no less.


I like the cut of your jib.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: I have a real stick up my ass for people for whom weed culture is the defining thing in their life. We get it drugs are fun. But if all you have going on is you like getting high, you don't have much going on.


You need a comma after "it."

Also,

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Subtonic: What a couple of pathetic losers. I hope they get busted and spend the rest of their miserable lives in prison being beaten daily, each day more agonizing that the last, not even allowed the sweet embrace of death until they breathe their last many years from now in horrific pain. Pot heads deserve no less.

Difficulty: Colorado


Send in the feds! Nothing but bread and water, 23 hours a day isolated in a florescent lit cell only to be dragged out once a day to get their ass beat in a cage! The only way to deal with hardcore drug addicts!
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caption: Clara shows off her wedding bong

There's a bong in that picture?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with a nose like that and she does not do coke...? one sniff and it would all be gone______!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prince George: skyotter: chawco: I have a real stick up my ass for people for whom weed culture is the defining thing in their life. We get it drugs are fun. But if all you have going on is you like getting high, you don't have much going on.

This isn't weed culture -- it's attention whore culture.

4 out of 5 people that claim to be libertarians would disagree.


And 5 out of 5 people who claim to be libertarians vote for authoritarians who want to keep weed illegal, so f*ck them.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: chawco: I have a real stick up my ass for people for whom weed culture is the defining thing in their life. We get it drugs are fun. But if all you have going on is you like getting high, you don't have much going on.

You need a comma after "it."

Also,

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


I reject you comma, I didn't pause briefly!

We get it grammer matters.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: I have a real stick up my ass for people for whom weed culture is the defining thing in their life. We get it drugs are fun. But if all you have going on is you like getting high, you don't have much going on.


My biggest issue is that it's considered normal among them to be high all the damn time. I'm pro-legalization for reasons of personal autonomy, do what you want with your own body. But there's a time and place. People who drink every day and get drunk in the kinds of situations a stoner gets high in are considered as having a problem and in need of intervention. But for weed it's somehow okay? Bullshiat. Unless we're at a bar or a party I don't want to deal with your obnoxious spacing out and stoned ranting about weird shiat nobody cares about anymore than I want to listen to a drunk slur about politics while they stumble around the room.

Do drugs. Drugs are fun. But be responsible and do them in appropriate places at appropriate times you farking burnouts.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clara has smoked weed since she was 17, and claims it helps her feel carefree....another word for stupid.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: What a couple of pathetic losers. I hope they get busted and spend the rest of their miserable lives in prison being beaten daily, each day more agonizing that the last, not even allowed the sweet embrace of death until they breathe their last many years from now in horrific pain. Pot heads deserve no less.


Your wedding wishes are quite something. I bet you have a lot of cool friends that just love being with you.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White trash gets married.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Dewey Fidalgo: Subtonic: What a couple of pathetic losers. I hope they get busted and spend the rest of their miserable lives in prison being beaten daily, each day more agonizing that the last, not even allowed the sweet embrace of death until they breathe their last many years from now in horrific pain. Pot heads deserve no less.

Difficulty: Colorado

Send in the feds! Nothing but bread and water, 23 hours a day isolated in a florescent lit cell only to be dragged out once a day to get their ass beat in a cage! The only way to deal with hardcore drug addicts!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size



/approves
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Her kitchen counter top
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame that this dpoisn.com is not allowed.  It would have been a wonderful companion to this story.
 
Loris [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My cousin had a wedding with a fully stocked open bar. She and the bridesmaids drank a few bottles of champagne while they were getting ready.

I don't see a problem with replacing booze with weed at these events.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nice plug.  Article about a wedding 3 years ago that name-drops their company and the products they distribute.
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did anyone else read that as Weeding Cake?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's really sad not all stoners look like this.
In stead they all look like Ron Jeremy
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report