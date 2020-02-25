 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   What would $9,000 of Arkansas perfume smell like?   (wreg.com) divider line
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jonesboro Police initially chased the women, but they got away. Marked Tree Police caught them after the Dollar Tree incident.

Now THAT'S the story I want to read.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You got me again, subby.  I was thinking one of these exploded:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
3-day unwashed Willy Clinton taint.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Arkansass.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Human B.O., cigarette smoke, stale beer, and hot trash...
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Swamp water.
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought "Arkansas perfume" was a euphemism for sprinkling fragrant flower petals on one's butthole, then farting through them into your partner's face...

*looks around*

Why's everyone staring at me?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
30 to 50 feral hogs?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh Ms. Perry.  You bring great shame to your fellow Asians.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meth and sadness
 
squidloe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mama June
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't trust a state that can't pronounce its own name correctly.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wal-Mart
 
Mabeled
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Your Mom?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Incest and toothlessness?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I really want to answer that question in a rebus pictorial diagram but it would just be way too harsh
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Incest and toothlessness?


Fark is not your pers...oh, never mind.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

squidloe: Mama June


After hot yoga...
 
Omaha!
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

guestguy: I thought "Arkansas perfume" was a euphemism for sprinkling fragrant flower petals on one's butthole, then farting through them into your partner's face...

*looks around*

Why's everyone staring at me?


Well... go on... we're waiting...
 
squidloe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Incest and toothlessness?


Please leave the politics to the politics tab. Can't we go one thread without referencing Trump or his family?
 
Omaha!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Arkansas Perfume is the name of my Georgia Satellites tribute band.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nothing like 75 cents worth of soap.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Jonesboro Police initially chased the women, but they got away. Marked Tree Police caught them after the Dollar Tree incident.

Now THAT'S the story I want to read.


I just want to know since it was a Dollar Tree, how they managed to get 9,000 bottles of perfume out of there and no one notice them?
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Jonesboro Police initially chased the women, but they got away. Marked Tree Police caught them after the Dollar Tree incident.

Now THAT'S the story I want to read.


It is a story for which the world is not yet prepared.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby's mom and/or sister.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Dollar Tree incident.

Sounds like a chapter in a Carl Hiaasen book.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
About 20 cows' worth of farts.
 
Monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dollar Tree Incident is the name of my Snake River Conspiracy tribute band.

We play saws, washboards, and combs.
 
Report