(London Evening Standard)   World's oldest man aged 112 escalates it quickly just days after claiming Guinness World Record, dies so the next 'World's oldest man' can claim the record   (standard.co.uk) divider line
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We have all been the world's youngest person.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to self: Don't be the oldest person, it'll kill you.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does this keep happening?
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just a Watanabe
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'd think the shock of being told you're the world's oldest man would be what kills you.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In news of people dying...  I just found out that an old buddy of mine died last month.  No one farking told me about it.  I found out because I stumbled on to something on Facebook (which I rarely ever use).  Perhaps I need to start looking at Facebook again.  It's the best way to find out when people I went to high school with pass away.

And, yeah, I'm pissed about this.  Because even though I lost touch with that circle of friends, any farking one of them could have had the decency to let me know that dude died.  Not one of those farking numbnuts thought to do that.  It's probably best that I cut ties with them, I guess.

//Had to vent that.
///Nothing to see here.
 
rudemix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*workingboomersnodinapproval*
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crinz83: i'd think the shock of being told you're the world's oldest man would be what kills you.


IDK, I'd image the shock of their 100th birthday gets most of the crowd vulnerable to that.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: In news of people dying...  I just found out that an old buddy of mine died last month.  No one farking told me about it.  I found out because I stumbled on to something on Facebook (which I rarely ever use).  Perhaps I need to start looking at Facebook again.  It's the best way to find out when people I went to high school with pass away.

And, yeah, I'm pissed about this.  Because even though I lost touch with that circle of friends, any farking one of them could have had the decency to let me know that dude died.  Not one of those farking numbnuts thought to do that.  It's probably best that I cut ties with them, I guess.

//Had to vent that.
///Nothing to see here.


If your buddy was 111 years old he came very close to some notoriety
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kick The Chair: We have all been the world's youngest person.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: durbnpoisn: In news of people dying...  I just found out that an old buddy of mine died last month.  No one farking told me about it.  I found out because I stumbled on to something on Facebook (which I rarely ever use).  Perhaps I need to start looking at Facebook again.  It's the best way to find out when people I went to high school with pass away.

And, yeah, I'm pissed about this.  Because even though I lost touch with that circle of friends, any farking one of them could have had the decency to let me know that dude died.  Not one of those farking numbnuts thought to do that.  It's probably best that I cut ties with them, I guess.

//Had to vent that.
///Nothing to see here.

If your buddy was 111 years old he came very close to some notoriety


Yeah.  Different guy.

I know my story was unrelated, except that it included a dead guy.  But I wanted to vent that.  And I didn't want to do it on Facebook.  I have more friends here.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
its like a geriatric relay race, the way they hand that spot around
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: In news of people dying...  I just found out that an old buddy of mine died last month.  No one farking told me about it.  I found out because I stumbled on to something on Facebook (which I rarely ever use).  Perhaps I need to start looking at Facebook again.  It's the best way to find out when people I went to high school with pass away.

And, yeah, I'm pissed about this.  Because even though I lost touch with that circle of friends, any farking one of them could have had the decency to let me know that dude died.  Not one of those farking numbnuts thought to do that.  It's probably best that I cut ties with them, I guess.

//Had to vent that.
///Nothing to see here.


Maybe, they didn't reach out because, they figured Facebook would take care of that awkward conversation.  Electronic communication is great at that.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"... no cause of death was given..."

Am I the only one assuming it involved hookers and blow?
 
