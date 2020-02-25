 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Rocky & Bullwinkle ticked off with New England vampires (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And now for something really different.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: And now for something really different.


One word: blackflies:

https://www.farmprogress.com/beef/bla​c​k-fly-populations-kill-livestock-deer
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Massachusetts figured out how to de-tick deer by surrounding a feed station with Permethrin-laced paint rollers, you'd think Vermont could do something similar for moose if they don't want them to die.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a few years back, when I got a stark reminder why you don't hunt rabbits in months without an 'r'.

Picked up a bunny shot in June and the ears were covered with ticks and the skin was crunchy with all the botfly larvae living in it.

/damn nature, you scary
//and gross
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ChicagoKev: Massachusetts figured out how to de-tick deer by surrounding a feed station with Permethrin-laced paint rollers, you'd think Vermont could do something similar for moose if they don't want them to die.


Those Vermont hippies don't get it.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
people have been eating botfly and warble fly forever
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: people have been eating botfly and warble fly forever


You can have mine.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
thetvmouse.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Report