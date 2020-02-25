 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Surprisingly, medical professionals do not condone sticking frozen potatoes in your anus   (examinerlive.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, Digestion, Potato, Varicose veins, Dietary fiber, Defecation, pile sufferers, trendy food supplement CBD oil, Hemorrhoid  
•       •       •

544 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 8:34 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Potato wedgies
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
yourenotmysupervisor.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So it is still ok if they are thawed?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Works better with ginger root.
 
jn1512
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yet.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where should I stick them? I mean, I've got a freezer full of icy spuds now.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Works better with ginger root.


I heard baby carrots were the way to go.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's not deviant, it's refreshing.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
and...we call it the Funcooker!

business-opportunities.bizView Full Size
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just my anus, right?  Other people's are still fair game?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, there go my plans for this evening.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jn1512: Yet.  Yeti

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You have a better idea for frozen potatoes?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The crinkle cut feels amazing, though...
 
ReasonedDiscourse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like something Goop would recommend.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

strapp3r: jn1512: Yet.  Yeti

[Fark user image 225x225]


"There's a potato... in my anus!"
 
turboke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"A guy offered me a frozen potato. I took it. Because, I may not need a frozen potato now ... but I might want a regular potato later."

/shamelessly stolen from the Mitch Hedberg thread
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Nurglitch: Works better with ginger root.

I heard baby carrots were the way to go.


I was going to put an eggplant emoji here. But I just realized I have no idea how to place an emoji.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also, Samwise lamenting his lack of potatoes in The Two Towers takes on an entirely new meaning. So thanks a lot. Now I have to rewatch the whole trilogy.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ReasonedDiscourse: Sounds like something Goop would recommend.


"Recommend?" For $49.95, Goop will sell you the Uber Tuber Luber, a specially-shaped mold designed to both coat your frozen spud in Astroglide and shape it into a pleasing egg for easy insertion.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: Also, Samwise lamenting his lack of potatoes in The Two Towers takes on an entirely new meaning. So thanks a lot. Now I have to rewatch the whole trilogy.


"Boil 'em, mash 'em, stuff 'em in your poo..."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The crinkle cut feels amazing, though...


If it's Oreida, it's alllllll--hnuhhhhuuyhhh-*ziiiiiiiiiiip​*-RIGHTA!
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Butt probably still safer than fries directly out of the fryer.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: bobobolinskii: Nurglitch: Works better with ginger root.

I heard baby carrots were the way to go.

I was going to put an eggplant emoji here. But I just realized I have no idea how to place an emoji.


Not up your ass, that's for damned sure. Not sure that went without saying.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This whole issue is too much of a hot potato
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Freedom pootatoes.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Nurglitch: Works better with ginger root.

I heard baby carrots were the way to go.


peeled jalapeno
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: bobobolinskii: Nurglitch: Works better with ginger root.

I heard baby carrots were the way to go.

peeled jalapeno


Ghost peppers maybe?
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I use a frozen sweet potato.  It's called yamming.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report