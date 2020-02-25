 Skip to content
(CTV News)   China bans human consumption and trade of wild animals. They're also getting around to closing that pesky barn door   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Followup, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, country's top legislative committee, Conservation biology, health of the people, People's Republic of China, consumption of wild animals, illegal wildlife trade, public health  
Asa Phelps [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here's the thing, racistmitter. Although coronavirus originated in bats, it originated in bats 14,000,000 years ago.

That video you saw of an asian person eating a whole bat? That video was made in 2016. In Pulau.

Pulau is cool, it's home to the only venomous bird, which is venomous to touch. But I digress.

It's still probable that COVID-19 originated in a bat, but it probably mutated in another animal before spreading to humans, and we don't know what animal that was yet.

And it could easily be a domesticated animal.
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
About time they banned human consumption.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, your first sentence is missing an "of," subby. Those short words matter sometimes.
 
Cathead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yeah, your first sentence is missing an "of," subby. Those short words matter sometimes.


That headline is literally what the article says . . .
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cathead: Pocket Ninja: Yeah, your first sentence is missing an "of," subby. Those short words matter sometimes.

That headline is literally what the article says . . .


So what you're saying is subby has zero creativity and this is a low-effort headline?  Agreed.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vpb: About time they banned human consumption.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
China bans human consumption

Focus China!  Tuberculosis is bad, but right now we need you to ban coronavirus.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
See?  We banned consumption of wild animals!  Everything is all better now!

Yeah, that'll work.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: China bans human consumption

Focus China!  Tuberculosis is bad, but right now we need you to ban coronavirus.


R.i.p.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Asa Phelps: Here's the thing, racistmitter. Although coronavirus originated in bats, it originated in bats 14,000,000 years ago.

That video you saw of an asian person eating a whole bat? That video was made in 2016. In Pulau.

Pulau is cool, it's home to the only venomous bird, which is venomous to touch. But I digress.

It's still probable that COVID-19 originated in a bat, but it probably mutated in another animal before spreading to humans, and we don't know what animal that was yet.

And it could easily be a domesticated animal.


That's not quite right. What they believe is that an infected wild animal was at a wild animal market where it either directly infected someone or something else being at the market.

Either way, the problem was wild life coming into close contact with humans, which happens more than it should in China because the government permits its sale and consumption.

You're really going to argue with finally shutting that down?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Banning is for the poors.

Plus, I suspect 'consumption' has a limp dick exemption.

Also, my phone suggested 'long duck'. Bad phone! Bad!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vpb: About time they banned human consumption.


Well, I guess I won't be having a ball today.

It was the Atkins Diet.  Find a person named Aktins and eat him over the space of a month.
First the liver and chianti but by the end of the month, you're gnawing on bones Stewin' up the gristle.  So you learn moderation and to go to Atkin family reunions and pick out a fatty.
 
