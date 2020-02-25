 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Cop with Tourette's, and last name that could be farkinger with the wrong font, welcome to the internet   (wtae.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Police, Tourette syndrome, Tic, Tourettism, Treatment of Tourette syndrome, Tic disorder, Coprolalia, law enforcement  
•       •       •

1004 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2020 at 6:27 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Put your piss titties hands in the air and don't shiat flaps boobies move! Turn around ass piss and back towards me shiat fark piss tits slowly!"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the near future there will be a Tourettes translator audio app, for those too squeamish to talk to customer service all alone.  They will be using the app to translate.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Tourette's is a pretty hard disease to deal with. This guy takes a bad situation and makes it entertaining at least. (NSFW Language)

https://youtu.be/b1afIzkBZjE
 
jimjays
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm thinking most citizens won't notice his Tourette's outbursts, just assume him to be another angry cop.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Resp, respec, resp pectre respect my atho respect my authori tie, D, da dammit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
if you taze him, he might be cured
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Listening to the video, I'm assuming that his form is non-verbal.  If it's a mild form of Tourette's, then I don't see it having an adverse effect on his abilities.  If anything, it may actually help him be a better thinker and decision maker.

Kudos to him on his accomplishments and not allowing his Tourette's to slow him down.  Now, I'm gonna grab a morning snack and wait for the incoming jokes.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are we sure this isn't just an advertising campaign for a Police Academy reboot?
 
GungFu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
designer-daily.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
WARNING: NSFW language

Big Bird has Tourettes
Youtube X0T5QUArL-8
 
skinink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's strange about his story, subby? It's inspiring that despite personal difficulties, he's able to live his life. Good luck to him and others who have to cope with Tourette's.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Listening to the video, I'm assuming that his form is non-verbal.  If it's a mild form of Tourette's, then I don't see it having an adverse effect on his abilities.  If anything, it may actually help him be a better thinker and decision maker.

Kudos to him on his accomplishments and not allowing his Tourette's to slow him down.  Now, I'm gonna grab a morning snack and wait for the incoming jokes.


Less than 15 percent have coprolalia. Technically all tourette's is verbal. The definition of tourette's states you have to have a motor and vocal tic for greater than a year. The vocal tic is just usually sniffling or throat clearing.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I don't identify myself as a person with Tourette's," Flickinger said. "It's just a companion I carry with me every day"

Not to armchair QB this thing, but that sounds like full-blown schizophrenia.  Seek drugs immediately.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also, in the interview you can see him supresssing  his natural tics with other movements (watch his hands and face). Pretty common in older individuals.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Brosephus: Listening to the video, I'm assuming that his form is non-verbal.  If it's a mild form of Tourette's, then I don't see it having an adverse effect on his abilities.  If anything, it may actually help him be a better thinker and decision maker.

Kudos to him on his accomplishments and not allowing his Tourette's to slow him down.  Now, I'm gonna grab a morning snack and wait for the incoming jokes.

Less than 15 percent have coprolalia. Technically all tourette's is verbal. The definition of tourette's states you have to have a motor and vocal tic for greater than a year. The vocal tic is just usually sniffling or throat clearing.


Gotcha.  The one person I knew with Tourette's would make a sound like when you're calling a dog.  His was more motor based with muscle twitches.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report