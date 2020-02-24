 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Boy Scouts are not worth saving   (newsweek.com) divider line
13
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Really, it isn't. It's outdated.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: Really, it isn't. It's outdated.


Pretty much. For its original purpose, it was replaced by ROTC. Rural Uber-Christians have been making their own troops (with hookers and blackjack no queers) for a while. And most of us don't really like camping anymore.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Girl Scouts should buy them out, and put them to work carrying cookie boxes.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the whole, I think the things that the BSA are supposed to be standing for are still worthy goals for young people. But the club has stagnated and society has moved on. The various abuse scandals didn't help, nor did the ridiculously priced popcorn they tried to sell.

If you want to learn camping and wilderness survival skills, you can and ST the same time avoid all the religious backdrop that the Scouts had.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternatively, you could simply not let your kid join the Boy Scouts. It was good for me, though I lost interest at First Class, and my son is working on Eagle and it's been nothing but good for him.
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "We must change boys from a 'what can I get' to a 'what can I give' attitude."

But isn't BSA imploding from lawsuits over what they've been getting boys to give?
 
hodgemann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: On the whole, I think the things that the BSA are supposed to be standing for are still worthy goals for young people. But the club has stagnated and society has moved on. The various abuse scandals didn't help, nor did the ridiculously priced popcorn they tried to sell.

If you want to learn camping and wilderness survival skills, you can and ST the same time avoid all the religious backdrop that the Scouts had.

If you want to learn camping and wilderness survival skills, you can and ST the same time avoid all the religious backdrop that the Scouts had.


About a year ago there were some boy scouts and their parents selling bags of trail mix in the Walgreens parking lot.  I told them I don't really like trail mix, but I used to be a Boy Scout, so I'd buy a bag.  When the guy said "That'll be $20!" I was taken aback.  I could walk into the Walgreens and buy a similar bag for under $2.  Needless to say, I did not buy the parking lot trail mix.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hodgemann: We Ate the Necco Wafers: On the whole, I think the things that the BSA are supposed to be standing for are still worthy goals for young people. But the club has stagnated and society has moved on. The various abuse scandals didn't help, nor did the ridiculously priced popcorn they tried to sell.

If you want to learn camping and wilderness survival skills, you can and ST the same time avoid all the religious backdrop that the Scouts had.

About a year ago there were some boy scouts and their parents selling bags of trail mix in the Walgreens parking lot.  I told them I don't really like trail mix, but I used to be a Boy Scout, so I'd buy a bag.  When the guy said "That'll be $20!" I was taken aback.  I could walk into the Walgreens and buy a similar bag for under $2.  Needless to say, I did not buy the parking lot trail mix.


Thumbs up.

I'd have smiled, stuck my wallet back in my pocket and simply said, "a scout is thrifty."
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing wrong with the mission of the boy scouts but the organization that promotes hate and intolerance and covers up child abuse has to go

/I just wanted to go camping and play with matches and knives, ok?
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Alternatively, you could simply not let your kid join the Boy Scouts. It was good for me, though I lost interest at First Class, and my son is working on Eagle and it's been nothing but good for him.


No. Organizations that rape kids and then hide behind bankruptcy, and that practice discrimination, are not on my tolerance list. This is not just a little difference of opinions.
Shut 'em down, or at least force a complete housecleaning and reform.
 
GungFu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't understand why the Catholic Church can't see this golden opportunity and help them out.
 
August11
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Glad to see at least one parent was pissed that Trump spoke at their jamboree.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Between this, Chris Hansen and cops in online chat rooms, they're really taking the fun out of being a non-religious pedophile.
 
