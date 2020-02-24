 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   Some of the coolest dressers, that's right dressers, you will ever see   (boredpanda.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Woodworking, Wood, Henk Verhoeff, New Zealand, daughter Linda, works of a woodworker, huge amount of attention, New Zealand pine  
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
/want
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Even using Pine the guy is a master Craftsman. I did go look at my woodpile and think I will try a small table style version in cherry.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
 Very, very cool objects!  I think I will try my hand at some things similar -- ultra-miniatures --using some cubic zirconia that we've  been growing in the gemological truck garden out back.  Bumper crop this year!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
have a seat over there...
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're all great, but I really like this one.
Stealth genius.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the artwork on the walls of this guy's house.  Very Escher-like.
 
timelady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
DAYUM!

/also want
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 Not my cup of tea, but the guy is a farking brilliant craftsman!
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I want this one:
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My Kelvinator fridge box is cooler.
 
Greek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yeah, I love that one, too. Stick that in your wood shop/ garage/ anywhere a stack of lumber wouldn't be out of place, and hide anything you want to in plain sight. A few thousand dollars, treasure maps, rare art, whatever. No one would ever find it.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yup. I'm going to go through the 2x4 scrap stack I have and see how close I am to having what I'll need to make one. I already have a small dresser with good drawers but a terrible finish. I can just "skin" the outside and maybe skew some of the boards.
 
