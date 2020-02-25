 Skip to content
(The Atlantic) Good news, everyone: your odds of getting the Coronavirus are incredibly high
38
    PSA, Influenza, Chinese government, Last week, stock prices of a small pharmaceutical company, Harvard epidemiology professor Marc Lipsitch, new coronavirus, avian flu, Further cases  
38 Comments
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What essential oils should Jay Cutler's wife sell me?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was an interesting read, subby.

Thanks!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh no. And my chances of surviving it are only 98%!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: What essential oils should Jay Cutler's wife sell me?


Actually, if you're worried about it, you should buy lots of vegetable oil.

Vegetable oil has a *TON* of uses.   First, of course, it's food, and calorie dense food at that.  Putting some vegetable oil on a bunch of greens can make them palatable, but more importantly, it raises the amount of calories your bringing in.  Or you can use it to fry things.  Again, it adds calories that wouldn't be there otherwise, which is why it's bad for you in normal times, but good in abnormal times.

But aside from the culinary uses, vegetable oil is useful for a whole bunch of things.  It's a decent lubricant for machines.   You can even use it as an emergency replacement for engine oil:

Will Vegetable Oil work as Engine Oil? Let's find out!
And of course you can probably use it as a diesel substitute if you process it correctly.

But you can also use it for lighting, by making "lard lamps", something you can easily improvise from aluminum foil, paper towels or natural fiber cloth for a wick, and the oil.

And you can make a decent little stove using a tuna fish can, some cardboard, and the oil.

Believe it or not, a decent small oil lamp can light and heat a snow shelter quite well (just make sure you got some ventilation).
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no. And my chances of surviving it are only 98%!


What if you're the one who rolls 00 or 99 on that particular pair of 10-sided dice?

Wouldn't it be better to simply not roll the dice at all?

Also, a couple of other points:

1.  We really don't know what the death rate is yet.  Anyone claiming otherwise is either a moron or is attempting to sell you a particular viewpoint.

2.  Death from this particular virus might be relatively low, but death is a particularly catastrophic end result.  You should treat low risk, high consequence events just as seriously as you would take higher risk, but relatively lower consequence events.

3.  We insist that people get vaccinated for Measles, and mock those who refuse to immunize their children, but Measles has a mortality rate just 1/10th that which you suggest Corona virus has, at 0.2%.   Are you suggesting that anti-vaxxers are correct, or at least not worthy of our scorn?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I alone can fix it.

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: I alone can fix it.

I seriously wonder if some people stopped drinking Corona beer because of this. Come on, you know there's nothing you can think of that's so stupid that someone isn't thinking it.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no. And my chances of surviving it are only 98%!


And your chance of dying from it is 20x higher than the flu.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What sucks is that I have very mild asthma but for the last few days it's flared up to a loud cough for whatever reason. So I'll probably be rounded up and thrown into a camp at some point.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How high are the odds of my click being baited?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: How high are the odds of my click being baited?


You need a hook to bait with.

born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Mr. Coffee Nerves: What essential oils should Jay Cutler's wife sell me?

Actually, if you're worried about it, you should buy lots of vegetable oil.

Vegetable oil has a *TON* of uses.   First, of course, it's food, and calorie dense food at that.  Putting some vegetable oil on a bunch of greens can make them palatable, but more importantly, it raises the amount of calories your bringing in.  Or you can use it to fry things.  Again, it adds calories that wouldn't be there otherwise, which is why it's bad for you in normal times, but good in abnormal times.

But aside from the culinary uses, vegetable oil is useful for a whole bunch of things.  It's a decent lubricant for machines.   You can even use it as an emergency replacement for engine oil:

And of course you can probably use it as a diesel substitute if you process it correctly.

But you can also use it for lighting, by making "lard lamps", something you can easily improvise from aluminum foil, paper towels or natural fiber cloth for a wick, and the oil.

And you can make a decent little stove using a tuna fish can, some cardboard, and the oil.

Believe it or not, a decent small oil lamp can light and heat a snow shelter quite well (just make sure you got some ventilation).


I also use it to masturbate with.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The fact that insurance companies in the US are charging people $1400 (or, rather, refusing to cover the $1400 testing fee) if they come up negative is going to cause a LOT of people to just not get tested, even if they have reason to suspect they may have been in the path of an infected individual.

Christ I'm glad I currently live in Finland.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I also use it to masturbate with.


I cover the distaffbopper in it to give her a fighting chance.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no. And my chances of surviving it are only 98%!


User name does not die, but lies dreaming eternally.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Felgraf: The fact that insurance companies in the US are charging people $1400 (or, rather, refusing to cover the $1400 testing fee) if they come up negative is going to cause a LOT of people to just not get tested, even if they have reason to suspect they may have been in the path of an infected individual.

Christ I'm glad I currently live in Finland.

Christ I'm glad I currently live in Finland.


Got a source for that figure?   Because this one says the cost can be as high as $250:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02​/​20/cdc-coronavirus-116529

Also, health insurance doesn't work like that.  Either they cover the test, or they don't.  They don't just cover it if it comes up positive.
 
Cheron
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: What essential oils should Jay Cutler's wife sell me?


Forsythia can cure coronavirus but the CDC is covering it up to help their pals in big pharma.

BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cheron: Mr. Coffee Nerves: What essential oils should Jay Cutler's wife sell me?

Forsythia can cure coronavirus but the CDC is covering it up to help their pals in big pharma.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: dittybopper: Mr. Coffee Nerves: What essential oils should Jay Cutler's wife sell me?

Actually, if you're worried about it, you should buy lots of vegetable oil.

Vegetable oil has a *TON* of uses.   First, of course, it's food, and calorie dense food at that.  Putting some vegetable oil on a bunch of greens can make them palatable, but more importantly, it raises the amount of calories your bringing in.  Or you can use it to fry things.  Again, it adds calories that wouldn't be there otherwise, which is why it's bad for you in normal times, but good in abnormal times.

But aside from the culinary uses, vegetable oil is useful for a whole bunch of things.  It's a decent lubricant for machines.   You can even use it as an emergency replacement for engine oil:

And of course you can probably use it as a diesel substitute if you process it correctly.

But you can also use it for lighting, by making "lard lamps", something you can easily improvise from aluminum foil, paper towels or natural fiber cloth for a wick, and the oil.

And you can make a decent little stove using a tuna fish can, some cardboard, and the oil.

Believe it or not, a decent small oil lamp can light and heat a snow shelter quite well (just make sure you got some ventilation).

I also use it to masturbate with.


Damn, I thought these fries tasted funny.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Felgraf: The fact that insurance companies in the US are charging people $1400 (or, rather, refusing to cover the $1400 testing fee) if they come up negative is going to cause a LOT of people to just not get tested, even if they have reason to suspect they may have been in the path of an infected individual.

Christ I'm glad I currently live in Finland.

Got a source for that figure?   Because this one says the cost can be as high as $250:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/​20/cdc-coronavirus-116529

Also, health insurance doesn't work like that.  Either they cover the test, or they don't.  They don't just cover it if it comes up positive.


https://gizmodo.com/traveler-returnin​g​-from-coronavirus-hit-china-may-have-1​841900021

"Actual cost" of the test is not the same as "How much you will be charged for it".
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My roommate went on a trip to Seattle and Vancouver BC and came back extremely sick.  When the flu tests came back negative, the doctor got the health department involved and they encouraged him to get a full respiratory battery done (including a Coronavirus test) and started asking him what his itinerary was and what flights he had been on.  While he waited, he at least gave me the courtesy of letting me know if he got quarrantined that I probably would get quarrantined as well.

/Test came back negative for Coronavirus.
//He's doing much better now.
///Still scary that I had a non-zero chance at being infected with it and quarrantined.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
From what I understand, it's the pneumonia dessert that gets you after the viral meal shows up.  Much like the flu.

I just got my last round of Hep shots and an updated Pneumonia shot (the Prevnar 1,000 HP one?) as per my doctor's orders (immuno compromised, other underlying co morbidity X2).

Someone up thread mentioned their asthma.  Now is probably the time to seek out that pneumonia vaccination.  Just in case.  My insurance covered it 100%.

Good idea for old people, folks with heart disease, etc.  Pneumonia and Sepsis kills a LOT of people every year.  You think the flu sucks?  Get Sepsis.  Twice.  You'll feel like dogshiat for over a year.  If you live.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And even if that weren't the case:
Do you have a plan/way to prevent companies from firing someone who's been put in quarantine?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no. And my chances of surviving it are only 98%!

What if you're the one who rolls 00 or 99 on that particular pair of 10-sided dice?



Duh - Then you just claim that the other one was the 10s die.  why you gotta make this so hard?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Felgraf: The fact that insurance companies in the US are charging people $1400 (or, rather, refusing to cover the $1400 testing fee) if they come up negative is going to cause a LOT of people to just not get tested, even if they have reason to suspect they may have been in the path of an infected individual.

Christ I'm glad I currently live in Finland.

Christ I'm glad I currently live in Finland.


This sort of thing is where market-based decisions are useless.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Felgraf: The fact that insurance companies in the US are charging people $1400 (or, rather, refusing to cover the $1400 testing fee) if they come up negative is going to cause a LOT of people to just not get tested, even if they have reason to suspect they may have been in the path of an infected individual.

Christ I'm glad I currently live in Finland.

Got a source for that figure?   Because this one says the cost can be as high as $250:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/​20/cdc-coronavirus-116529

Also, health insurance doesn't work like that.  Either they cover the test, or they don't.  They don't just cover it if it comes up positive.


no, i have gone rounds with insurance on whether or not they cover something based on the results.  it was the reverse, since the test was positive, they didn't want to cover it (nor the treatment)
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Felgraf: dittybopper: Felgraf: The fact that insurance companies in the US are charging people $1400 (or, rather, refusing to cover the $1400 testing fee) if they come up negative is going to cause a LOT of people to just not get tested, even if they have reason to suspect they may have been in the path of an infected individual.

Christ I'm glad I currently live in Finland.

Got a source for that figure?   Because this one says the cost can be as high as $250:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/​20/cdc-coronavirus-116529

Also, health insurance doesn't work like that.  Either they cover the test, or they don't.  They don't just cover it if it comes up positive.

https://gizmodo.com/traveler-returning​-from-coronavirus-hit-china-may-have-1​841900021

"Actual cost" of the test is not the same as "How much you will be charged for it".


You might want to read more carefully:

Hospital personnel told Azcue a coronavirus diagnosis would require a CT scan, so he instead opted for a simple flu test. That fortunately confirmed that Azcue had nothing worse than the common flu, but according to the Herald, his insurance provider, National General Insurance, sent him a bill for $3,270. Hospital staff said it could possibly be reduced to $1,400, but only if Azcue was able to provide three years of documentation showing he did not catch the flu as a result of a pre-existing condition.

They're charging him for a *FLU TEST*, not a Corona virus test.

Also, going to the hospital emergency room for the flu is a sub-optimal strategy.

Reading further, he went from coverage that probably would have covered him quite well, to crappy "barely covers enough to comply with the law" coverage, and he makes enough to afford decent coverage:

Azcue makes $55,000 a year and took one of those short-term plans to lower his premiums from $400 a month to $180, according to the Herald.

fngoofy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no. And my chances of surviving it are only 98%!


If the light switch in your kitchen was going to kill you 1 out of 50 times you touched it, how would you feel?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no. And my chances of surviving it are only 98%!

If the light switch in your kitchen was going to kill you 1 out of 50 times you touched it, how would you feel?


Also, what if your *DOPE* was on fire?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no. And my chances of surviving it are only 98%!

If the light switch in your kitchen was going to kill you 1 out of 50 times you touched it, how would you feel?


I'd probably be feeling a lot, since I'd be stumbling around in the dark.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: dittybopper: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no. And my chances of surviving it are only 98%!

What if you're the one who rolls 00 or 99 on that particular pair of 10-sided dice?


Duh - Then you just claim that the other one was the 10s die.  why you gotta make this so hard?


Because my last name is Cialis-Viagra.

/It's an old Hispenic name.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not worried.  I only drink Tecate.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Felgraf: dittybopper: Felgraf: The fact that insurance companies in the US are charging people $1400 (or, rather, refusing to cover the $1400 testing fee) if they come up negative is going to cause a LOT of people to just not get tested, even if they have reason to suspect they may have been in the path of an infected individual.

Christ I'm glad I currently live in Finland.

Got a source for that figure?   Because this one says the cost can be as high as $250:
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/​20/cdc-coronavirus-116529

Also, health insurance doesn't work like that.  Either they cover the test, or they don't.  They don't just cover it if it comes up positive.

https://gizmodo.com/traveler-returning​-from-coronavirus-hit-china-may-have-1​841900021

"Actual cost" of the test is not the same as "How much you will be charged for it".

You might want to read more carefully:

Hospital personnel told Azcue a coronavirus diagnosis would require a CT scan, so he instead opted for a simple flu test. That fortunately confirmed that Azcue had nothing worse than the common flu, but according to the Herald, his insurance provider, National General Insurance, sent him a bill for $3,270. Hospital staff said it could possibly be reduced to $1,400, but only if Azcue was able to provide three years of documentation showing he did not catch the flu as a result of a pre-existing condition.

They're charging him for a *FLU TEST*, not a Corona virus test.

Also, going to the hospital emergency room for the flu is a sub-optimal strategy.

Reading further, he went from coverage that probably would have covered him quite well, to crappy "barely covers enough to comply with the law" coverage, and he makes enough to afford decent coverage:

Azcue makes $55,000 a year and took one of those short-term plans to lower his premiums from $400 a month to $180, according to the Herald.

I have short-term coverage last year. $2,500 deductible per 3 months.  Never again
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Also, health insurance doesn't work like that. Either they cover the test, or they don't. They don't just cover it if it comes up positive.


Reminds me of an interesting conversation I had with my insurance company who claimed vitamin D deficiency testing was unnecessary trsting when the test they were disputing came back saying I was deficient.

/worse, that I was STILL deficient.
//I had to google through their testing policy knowledge base to find that having a previous test saying deficient does make a retest coverable
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no. And my chances of surviving it are only 98%!


I believe the 2% figure is obtained by speculating that a large number of people are asymptomatic or have such a mild case that they don't get tested. But based on the current tally above, if you get it so bad that you end up going to the hospital, your odds of death are Much higher. At the moment, only 30.5k cases have been resolved, and 10% of those were resolved by the death of the patient.
 
