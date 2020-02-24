 Skip to content
(Times Record News)   You're doing it wrong: Woman with five warrants gave fake name that also had warrant   (timesrecordnews.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shouldn't have told them she was El Chapo
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My Fathers side of the family is from witichta falls...
Needless to say, this doesn't surprise me
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Homie the Clown Part 04
Youtube QxLeOthyZvI
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does the irreverent website FARK.com serve any purpose at all?

"Wichita Falls Police: Woman with five warrants gave fake name that also had warrant"

Yes.

Read that in Barbara Walters' voice.

See?

Thanks FARK!
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I picture her as the womanly version of Lionel Hutz, giving his new fake name, Miguel Sanchez.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jeanne Masseth
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

calbert: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QxLeOthy​ZvI?start=98]


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If I was a cop and I thought someone was giving me a fake name, I'd pretend to run it and tell them they had a warrant for child molestation or bestiality.  Watch how fast they give me their real name.  (According to the law, cops can lie all they want.)
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1 Warrant per name, maybe. So it was just a matter of picking a name.

Why can't we RFID tag people? I just wanna do it so I can sell chip scanners to specific groups of people.
 
Shatners Agent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As falls Wichita, so falls Wichita Falls
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

