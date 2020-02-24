 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   You know what an actual "single use bag" is? The garbage bag that now stinks up the house waiting to be filled. Or the garbage bag that is dumped early because it smells like the litter box   (gothamist.com) divider line
48
    More: Fail, New York City, Cat, Bags, small bag, Toilet, single use, New York, new challenge  
•       •       •

945 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 9:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oregon also banned the single use grocery bags, which I used to line the small waste baskets by my desk and in the bathroom. Now that I have a cat and need to remove the waste from his litter box at least daily, I resorted to buying these at Walmart since all animal waste has to be in a plastic bag before I toss down the garbage chute.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just use plastic produce bags.  Eat your damn vegetables and you'll never run out.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can buy a case of 1,000 shopping/T-shirt bags from the Store Supply Warehouse site for $14.95.

Like most people, those are the bags that fit perfectly in the tiny wastebasket in the bathroom and the container for the scooped litter.
 
SnowPeas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dump it on the sidewalk.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SnowPeas: dump it on the sidewalk.


In front of City Hall.
 
Skanque [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Albuquerque just banned single-use plastic bags, so I ordered some biodegradable cat poop bags from Amazon that do the job.

https://tinyurl.com/tvv9yho
 
brownribbon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
https://www.amazon.com/Noble-Thank-Re​u​sable-Grocery-Plastic/dp/B0732PMMBS/re​f=sr_1_1?keywords=plastic+grocery+bag&​qid=1582598574&sr=8-1
 
dkulprit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seriously, we get tons.  We usually recycle, but who knows what gets done with those.  My wife's aunt actually works with a group that knits them into sleeping mats for homeless.  They retain heat well and are fairly comfortable.  We donate to that too, but still have a ton.  If anyone wants for animals I'll ship them.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hope that NYC loves it's imminent outbreak of Hepatitis, just like all the other cities that had a bag ban.
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just buy some small plastic bags. They are not expensive.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like these are still available:
media-amazon.comView Full Size

It's just cheapskates who rely on their grocery store plastic bags as liners that will have issues.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Skanque: Albuquerque just banned single-use plastic bags, so I ordered some biodegradable cat poop bags from Amazon that do the job.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think that once the bag ban goes into effect, I'm just gonna have to start buying [plastic bags],

By Jove, I think she's cracked it! It's almost as if it wasn't that big of a problem to begin with.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Spend a little bit on your kitchen garbage can and you won't have odor problems. I've had the same one for well over a decade, so it's a good use of money. I've never smelled anything coming from it including used cat litter.
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wypipo problems.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I hope that NYC loves it's imminent outbreak of Hepatitis, just like all the other cities that had a bag ban.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, and be sure to prove that any such outbreaks were a direct result of banning single use plastic bags.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Flushable litter, people. My cat refuses to poop on anything more coarse than coconut shell shavings
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I let my cat poo in my mouth, then I spit it outside.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mock26: AAAAGGGGHHHH: I hope that NYC loves it's imminent outbreak of Hepatitis, just like all the other cities that had a bag ban.

[Fark user image 500x271]

Oh, and be sure to prove that any such outbreaks were a direct result of banning single use plastic bags.


Well, here's one of the first hits off of Google:

https://www.sandiegoreader.com/news/2​0​17/sep/08/stringers-plastic-bag-ban-le​d-hep-health-crisis/#
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
someone called me years ago about what i did with the plastic shopping bags,
did i bring them back to be recycled or throw them away...
i said i fill them with trash and then throw them away. so i reused them...
she did not have a box to check for that, so much for polls and who thinks up the questions.
i was waiting for the gretta voice of "YOU ONLY HAVE TWO CHOICES, THAT'S WHY I AM HERE".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You can get a food grade plastic bucket and tight sealing lid at any home improvement store paint department for next to nothing. Just put some fresh littler in the bottom to help with any leakage in between trips to wherever your outdoor trashbin lives. It beats stinking up the joint because its a rainy day and you'd rather cuddle your pet than curse at it.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Another one of them varmits: Spend a little bit on your kitchen garbage can and you won't have odor problems. I've had the same one for well over a decade, so it's a good use of money. I've never smelled anything coming from it including used cat litter.


For my used kitty litter, I use a big dog food container lined with a kitchen trash bag. The container is air-tight, so odor isn't an issue (the litter box odor is a seperate issue). If I have an empty kitty litter bag, I'll use those instead of the trash bag.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I hope that NYC loves it's imminent outbreak of Hepatitis, just like all the other cities that had a bag ban.


Spread your lies somewhere else. The bag ban had nothing to do with the Hep A outbreak.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Mock26: AAAAGGGGHHHH: I hope that NYC loves it's imminent outbreak of Hepatitis, just like all the other cities that had a bag ban.

[Fark user image 500x271]

Oh, and be sure to prove that any such outbreaks were a direct result of banning single use plastic bags.

Well, here's one of the first hits off of Google:

https://www.sandiegoreader.com/news/20​17/sep/08/stringers-plastic-bag-ban-le​d-hep-health-crisis/#


Who the hell is Sandie Gore Ader? Sounds like a random lunatic.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/pretty sure Sam's club stocks these too
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Flushable litter, people. My cat refuses to poop on anything more coarse than coconut shell shavings


What about your gorilla?
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just scoop the litter directly into the kitchen trash. It has a tight lid and doesn't stink up the place.  I don't bother with litter liners either; turns out the pee sticks to them and makes a gross situation worse.

For the dog I do reuse shopping bags.  I prefer reusable bags when shopping but somehow we always have more than enough of the single-use kind.  If they weren't available anymore, I'd probably just buy the biodegradable ones.  I only reuse the bags because I have them.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just buy a second hand purse. They're cheap and usually filled with useless sh*t anyways...
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Redh8t: TorpedoOrca: Flushable litter, people. My cat refuses to poop on anything more coarse than coconut shell shavings

What about your gorilla?


Are you the user that gifted my my last sub?? The anonymous message I received was hoping to cheer me up for my gorilla husbandry efforts lol
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I let my dog eat the cat poop out of the litter box. Just don't let him give you a kiss.
 
ocd002
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Last summer I was in Italy. Every grocery store made you buy plastic bags for 10 or 25 cents if you didn't bring one and they were all' biodegradable.

If Italy can have biodegradable bags available, we can have them here. They aren't new. I got one at the county fair in 1983. It was made from corn iirc.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SnowPeas: dump it on the sidewalk.


I was gonna say out the 2nd floor window, but you may be on to something.
 
ocd002
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm seriously considering training all my cats to use the toilet too because litter is expensive.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mock26: Just buy some small plastic bags. They are not expensive.


Weird that you would buy bags to use once when you previously had free bags that you used at least twice, but whatever floats your boat, I guess...
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SnowPeas: dump it on the sidewalk.


The cat?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mock26: Just buy some small plastic bags. They are not expensive.


Or we could just reuse what we normally get.  I know, crazy concept right?  Reduce, reuse, recycle, or buy new.  I haven't bought a garbage bag in probably close to ten years because I reuse what I have.  But hey, bag bans make you feel good, like you did something, so good job, I guess.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ocd002: Last summer I was in Italy. Every grocery store made you buy plastic bags for 10 or 25 cents if you didn't bring one and they were all' biodegradable.

If Italy can have biodegradable bags available, we can have them here. They aren't new. I got one at the county fair in 1983. It was made from corn iirc.


They're already far more biodegradable than the garbage bags that are actually 'single use'. They've been designed to break down much more quickly. And they are usually made this way but using corn meal as part of the process.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Redh8t: TorpedoOrca: Flushable litter, people. My cat refuses to poop on anything more coarse than coconut shell shavings

What about your gorilla?

Are you the user that gifted my my last sub?? The anonymous message I received was hoping to cheer me up for my gorilla husbandry efforts lol


Bwahahahaaa!
Oops...  I forgot about the anonymous part. Have you farkied as Gorilla husbandry farker. No offense.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How about one 9f those diaper disposer thingys
 
cheesewheel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't perpetuate the problem by buying those t-shirt bags.

I bought a few reusable grocery bags that fold up small enough to carry in a purse, pocket or backpack. For the kitchen waste, I bought a box of biodegradable garbage pail liners. They work for cat litter as well.
 
trialpha
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [Fark user image 850x371]
/pretty sure Sam's club stocks these too


Previously: Get a bag or two a week, reuse them as garbage bags.
Now: Buy 1000 bags - roughly ten years worth of above.

Net plastic savings: ???
 
orezona
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You probably shouldn't flush "flushable" cat litter.

Kind of like flushable wipes, condoms, tampons, etc.

It's a huge and super nasty problem in sewer systems all over the world...

https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/​2​019/08/21/utah-sewage-officials-say/
 
Eirik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought you were supposed to put it in an Amazon box and leave it on the porch.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

trialpha: Vlad_the_Inaner: [Fark user image 850x371]
/pretty sure Sam's club stocks these too

Previously: Get a bag or two a week, reuse them as garbage bags.
Now: Buy 1000 bags - roughly ten years worth of above.

Net plastic savings: ???


verses having to touch poop?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: AAAAGGGGHHHH: I hope that NYC loves it's imminent outbreak of Hepatitis, just like all the other cities that had a bag ban.

Spread your lies somewhere else. The bag ban had nothing to do with the Hep A outbreak.


https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2018/0​5​/grand-jury-scolds-county-for-response​-to-hepatitis-a-outbreak/
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In our locale you have to buy Blue Bags for your recycling. You buy em at the supermarket (for twice the price of normal garbage bags because they're blue) and you put them out next to your bear box on trash day and don't get charged for them against your can total. So we are literally buying single use plastic bags for our recycling.
The next town over they make you buy green plastic bags for your yard waste, and then pick it up for free. So you fill a plastic bag with pine needles.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ocd002: Last summer I was in Italy. Every grocery store made you buy plastic bags for 10 or 25 cents if you didn't bring one and they were all' biodegradable.

If Italy can have biodegradable bags available, we can have them here. They aren't new. I got one at the county fair in 1983. It was made from corn iirc.


A 37-year-old biodegradable bag? Let's think about that for a moment...
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report