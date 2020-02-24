 Skip to content
(WSAZ West Virginia)   Well what's the point of childproof caps if people are just gonna take out the pills in them and just put them in a different bottle to "remember to take them" or "make them easier to travel with"   (wsaz.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Medicine, Pharmacology, child-resistant packaging, Food and Drug Administration, United States, Prescription drug, new study, young children  
A.C.A.B.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody here couldn't open "childproof" caps by the time you were two?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just put them in a bowl marked "candy" for the grandkids....
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police love unlabeled pills.  it's fun.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC says other ways to prevent accidental poisonings in children is to lock up medicines and dispose of prescriptions that are expired or no longer needed


Or you can lock up children, and dispose of the ones that are no longer needed.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids downing bottle of pills seem like an issue that will solve itself.
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The CDC says other ways to prevent accidental poisonings in children is to lock up medicines and dispose of prescriptions that are expired or no longer needed


Or you can lock up children, and dispose of the ones that are no longer needed.


lmfao
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pills are like guns. They need to be easy to access in order to get loaded.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't prevent stupidity
 
girlygirlmpls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Candy dish.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seniors as a group take a lot of drugs. Those are the ones where they want non-childproof containers because they're hard to open. What they need is a child-proof bottle that's also easy to open. Good luck with that design.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A.C.A.B.: Anybody here couldn't open "childproof" caps by the time you were two?


I wasn't able to until my early twenties.
 
A.C.A.B.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MIRV888: Police love unlabeled pills.  it's fun.


That's because pigs are scumbags who enjoy ruining good people's lives.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just wrap them individually in baggies.  police seem to be very understanding if you use this approach.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

A.C.A.B.: Anybody here couldn't open "childproof" caps by the time you were two?


They didn't have them then.  I was in school by the time they were around.

Nothing like having a pounding headache and trying to open them things.  It'd be nice if they gave you a choice, although now they have two-sided caps on prescription bottles that you can make non-childproof.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To lower the rate of robot insurance?
 
scanman61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Most of the time, parents and grandparents took pills out to remember to take them or to make them easier to travel with, the study shows.

You mean like this?

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
what's the point of childproof caps if...

b/c the people who make laws about pills are all so rich and insulated from how things work they've probably never opened a pill bottle.  they probably just take whatever random pills their office aide or the kitchen assistant who serves the meals in their house sent next to them in a little cup.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: It'd be nice if they gave you a choice, although now they have two-sided caps on prescription bottles that you can make non-childproof.


this used to be a common thing 10 years ago.  every major pharmacy has cut it now though.  i dont know of anywhere either walk-in or mail order that has then anymore.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hate Child proof caps. I have nerve damage to both hands and no small children. When you have to take a large number of medications, sometimes the only way to remember them all is to use the pills reminders. When my grand kids come, I simply lock them up. I guess most people don't have the sense to due that.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Billy Liar: It'd be nice if they gave you a choice, although now they have two-sided caps on prescription bottles that you can make non-childproof.

this used to be a common thing 10 years ago.  every major pharmacy has cut it now though.  i dont know of anywhere either walk-in or mail order that has then anymore.


Oh.  I've only recently had to have prescriptions.  Kaiser uses them, and the pharmacy I used to have used them, too.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meh, weed out the weak ones.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Seniors as a group take a lot of drugs. Those are the ones where they want non-childproof containers because they're hard to open. What they need is a child-proof bottle that's also easy to open. Good luck with that design.


If you need to take a bunch of meds but can't open childproof containers maybe it's time to consider a permanent solution to your problems.
 
