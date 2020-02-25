 Skip to content
(Washington Times)   The NIMBY people of the coronavirus quarantine   (washingtontimes.com) divider line
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There is a quarantine site not 12 miles from my house. As long as those people stay over there, we won't have trouble.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
See also: Fark.com
 
Jz4p
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Quarantine works.  It doesn't matter if it's a hundred miles away, or right next door.

/It's not like they're having a COVID-19 pride parade.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Costa Mesa? A deadly plague would only make it more appealing.
 
Insain2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wake me they close my local Walmart............
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Costa Mesa? A deadly plague would only make it more appealing.


I would have thought Stockton.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Trocadero: Costa Mesa? A deadly plague would only make it more appealing.

I would have thought Stockton.


Nothing on Earth, heaven or hell could make Stockton appealing.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just getting this out of the way someone says "2%", which hasn't been a true figure for about 9 days now:

yyyymmdd  CFR    - DoDOR (Death / Disease Outcome Ratio)
2020-02-22 3.13% - 9.60%
2020-02-23 3.12% - 9.49%
2020-02-24 3.37% - 8.94%
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's southern California. Would it have been so hard for them to do this in the city of Corona? I mean, duh.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trocadero: AbuHashish: Trocadero: Costa Mesa? A deadly plague would only make it more appealing.

I would have thought Stockton.

Nothing on Earth, heaven or hell could make Stockton appealing.


Nothing? What about these sexy legs?
basketballtipoff.comView Full Size
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jz4p: Quarantine works.  It doesn't matter if it's a hundred miles away, or right next door.

/It's not like they're having a COVID-19 pride parade.


Quarantines can work, but the Diamond Princess quarantine turned 10 cases into 630+ cases in a couple weeks. It depends on the procedures followed. Japan put a disaster relief agency in charge of things, which blocked infectious disease experts from involvement as they protected their political fiefdom.

If CDC experts were running the quarantine, I'd be comfortable with it, but in the evacuation of patients from Japan, CDC safety advice was overruled by the US State Department. The backup plan for Costa Mesa is a FEMA facility in Alabama, where locals are also fighting it. I don't know if they mean to have FEMA running the show, but if so, that sounds like the same mistake Japan made. The reason Travis Air Force Base is kicking out COVID patients is that they don't think they're safely quarantined.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm more worried about catching soft shell northeastern crabs, and I'm in Chicago.
 
