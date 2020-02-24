 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Sorry, but we have a no death brunch party policy on weekends, try Cracker Barrel   (mystateline.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
B...b...b...but I'm entitled!
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Jesus, the real victim here after reading those posts was the English language.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How many people celebrate a death anniversary?  I've never heard of such a thing and it's not the responsibility of the restaurant to change everything to accommodate your unusual request.

My stepfather ate it in July 2012, am I supposed to memorialize it?  Annually?  Fark that!

We held a get together with all of his family, friends and colleagues who are still alive and that was that.  We even did it on a date that was far removed from his actual death.  It's not like his ashes have or will spoil.
 
daffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The restaurant can refuse service to anyone. It's possible that they did not have enough tables in one place. Are they supposed to ask other diners to move? Maybe next time you should leave dead mamma at home.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Goddamn what a stupid mombie. I'd eat there just to give them business.
 
mr intrepid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Amara=Karen.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Jesus, the real victim here after reading those posts was the English language.


For all intensive purposes, your right.
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Y'know, the restaurant could just claim that the people complaining were gay and that serving their party would go against their "deeply held spiritual beliefs" and then the whole country would be rallied behind the restaurant.

Just sayin'

Realistically, I don't know these people.  I don't know the restaurant.  In my experience, it is usually an entitled customer, but who knows?  Not me.  The Facebook comment crowd should find something better to do with their time.
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: WoodyHayes: Jesus, the real victim here after reading those posts was the English language.

For all intensive purposes, your right.


Your a monster
 
crinz83
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Your Party was 10 plus a child.

"and if your mother hadn't died, you would've tried to make it 11!"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kegluneq: Madman drummers bummers: WoodyHayes: Jesus, the real victim here after reading those posts was the English language.

For all intensive purposes, your right.

Your a monster


Hes' right about that much
 
