(Click Orlando)   Florida man sets hospital bed on fire. He got not only the nurses attention but, the fire dept, police dept and every other medical staff on the floor. Mission accomplished   (clickorlando.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The nurse, asked what she thought of his efforts said, "he's hot."
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How did he sleep?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, there's your problem.
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well fire would explain the facial hair...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why does a place that is going to send you a bill in the area around 10K at a minimum have such poor service? I don't know what everyone is against free health care, at least it sucking would make sense. I mean come on 10 for an aspirin and you bring it to me like you hate me. WTF? Fshmfawfw!
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

syrynxx: How did he sleep?


Like this...

Midnight Oil - Beds Are Burning
Youtube ejorQVy3m8E
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why does a place that is going to send you a bill in the area around 10K at a minimum have such poor service? I don't know what everyone is against free health care, at least it sucking would make sense. I mean come on 10 for an aspirin and you bring it to me like you hate me. WTF? Fshmfawfw!


"10 for an aspirin"

Nobody biatches about $3 bud lights at the bar, but the medication that requires a doctor to prescribe and registered nurse to administer while you lounge in a hospital bed watching TV and ordering room service as a health tech checks your vitals, holy shiat. Lets call that out and pretend it should cost the same as your fat ass waddling down the aisle in Shop Rite and dropping a bottle of aspirin into the basket next to your six pack of Nyquil and a bag of farking charcoal.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: waxbeans: Why does a place that is going to send you a bill in the area around 10K at a minimum have such poor service? I don't know what everyone is against free health care, at least it sucking would make sense. I mean come on 10 for an aspirin and you bring it to me like you hate me. WTF? Fshmfawfw!

"10 for an aspirin"

Nobody biatches about $3 bud lights at the bar, but the medication that requires a doctor to prescribe and registered nurse to administer while you lounge in a hospital bed watching TV and ordering room service as a health tech checks your vitals, holy shiat. Lets call that out and pretend it should cost the same as your fat ass waddling down the aisle in Shop Rite and dropping a bottle of aspirin into the basket next to your six pack of Nyquil and a bag of farking charcoal.


Yes, but, most people servicing at a bar are actually cordial or at least pretend be cordial.
People in the hospital act like you're inconveniencing them while charging you astronomical money.
no other industry has ever been as rude to me then hospital staff no other industry!
strippers are nicer
hookers on the street are nicer
drug dealers in a crackhouse are nicer than medical staff.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hugram: Well, there's your problem.
[Fark user image 425x427]


had a patient in the thoracic ICU who was admitted for kidney failure and sepsis do this.  Post op heart surgery patients all around and he's trying to light a cigarette with his O2 inches away.  Where do these people come from?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
so my sister was in the ER waiting for a regular room to open ... 20 hours later, still waiting.   All this time, nothing to eat or drink, no reason given.   She must've buzzed the red button dozens of times and every time someone finally showed up after 20 minutes and said they would do something about it.   I got there and went to the desk and asked the nurse for a pitcher of water and she said she would have to "check".   I went to the vending machine and bought bottled water for my sister.   She finally got a room after 30 hours and not once did anyone other than me bring her a thing.

Setting fire to the bed is a reasonable response to this.
 
Report