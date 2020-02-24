 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tucson.com)   No marijuana in iguana statue, just some cocaine, fentanyl and heroin   (tucson.com) divider line
20
    More: News, Heroin, Arizona, Statue, Tucson's police chief, Methamphetamine, Drug addiction, 59-year-old Mexican man, Drug injection  
•       •       •

592 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 11:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those drugs have much higher margins than weed.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I feel physically assaulted by that webpage.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
legalize it all
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow, Sgt. Stedanko looks pretty good for his age.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size

Silly lizard! Trix Drugs are for humans!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
4 lbs of fentanyl? That's a shiatload of that stuff. 2 mg is supposed to be lethal dose for someone who hasn't built up a resistance.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hissatsu: 4 lbs of fentanyl? That's a shiatload of that stuff. 2 mg is supposed to be lethal dose for someone who hasn't built up a resistance.


It's the schwag of fenanyl
 
BubbaWayne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wanna
be in Tijuana
smoking iguana
marijuana
 
dsmith42
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Those values for the drugs seem strangely low. Did they forget to do Cop Math?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: hissatsu: 4 lbs of fentanyl? That's a shiatload of that stuff. 2 mg is supposed to be lethal dose for someone who hasn't built up a resistance.

It's the schwag of fenanyl


Mexican ditch fentanyl?
 
A.C.A.B.
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: legalize it all


THIS!

/Scumbag pigs ruining more lives
//Cops are garbage
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All that swag, and only worth $150k?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BubbaWayne: I wanna
be in Tijuana
smoking iguana
marijuana


I was wondering if marijuana iguana was already a song..
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In a separate bust earlier Sunday at the Nogales port, a Lincoln SUV driven by a 59-year-old Mexican man was found to be filled with nearly 91 pounds of methamphetamine and more than a pound of fentanyl hidden throughout the vehicle, the CBP said.

But I still have to give my name and address to the jackboots to get a cold pill that actually works, because meth.

The drugs were estimated to have a value of nearly $106,000.

Do you cop-math, dude? That's $106 gazillion dollars.
 
invictus2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BubbaWayne: I wanna
be in Tijuana
smoking iguana
marijuana


Wall Of Voodoo - Mexican Radio (Official Video)
Youtube eyCEexG9xjw
 
invictus2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BubbaWayne: I wanna
be in Tijuana
smoking iguana
marijuana


Wall Of Voodoo - Far Side Of Crazy
Youtube s6_YsP7u-JY


/Always preferred  Stan Ridgeway
 
crinz83
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
that's why i'd make a horrible customs officer. i never in a million years would've guessed there were drugs in that iguana statue.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

/obscure?
//if so, you youngins are missing out
///"shoot the moon!"
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Those values for the drugs seem strangely low. Did they forget to do Cop Math?


No cannabis in the drug bust. It almost would not have been worth the effort, but for the whole "arresting people too poor to bring drugs across the border in a private jet, and we also get to legally steal all their worldly possessions!" bit.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hissatsu: 4 lbs of fentanyl? That's a shiatload of that stuff. 2 mg is supposed to be lethal dose for someone who hasn't built up a resistance.


4 lbs of fentanyl is like a year supply for junkies like Limbaugh
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report