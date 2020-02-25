 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Police searching for suspect find her hiding in a gun safe with a box of knives   (startribune.com) divider line
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, let me get this straight:
- Woman's family has a no-trespassing order against her
- Woman's family lives in a trailer park.
- Woman's family owns a trailer with a gun safe large enough to fit a person.
- Woman's family allowed her to get into the gun safe, close it, and then decided to call the police
- After all of this, she was basically given time served and cut loose?

I mean, WTH?
 
Anenu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark locks themselves inside a safe, the entire point of a safe is to keep things inside. If the cops hadn't opened it up she likely would have died in there.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Anenu: Who the fark locks themselves inside a safe, the entire point of a safe is to keep things inside. If the cops hadn't opened it up she likely would have died in there.


Yeah, better to use a refrigerator.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meth?
 
Insain2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thought knives were stored in a holder........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
