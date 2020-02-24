 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Time)   Enter the McMansion with twenty-six floating swivel chairs   (time.com) divider line
17
    More: Silly, Urban planning, Suburb, Architecture, Existential quantification, Kitchen, The Masses, architecture critique site McMansion Hell, strange interior design hill  
•       •       •

768 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 7:06 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Heh, I had posted in that thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Design by Roomba
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is this a McMansion or a 90s McDonalds someone painted white?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is there a named phobia for the fear stubbing one's toe?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I used to be an architect, until I took a floating chair to the knee.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Words fail me.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Enter the McMansion (26 Swivel Chairs) is the name of my latest rap album
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Is there a named phobia for the fear stubbing one's toe?


In this case? I would call it "being over 5'8"."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eirik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's like a really strange diner.

I suspect this was built by someone with a very large extended family.  At least that's the only sane thing I can imagine.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I want to know more about the window behind the sink and the stove top in the island. As well as the one floating chair on the viewer side of the breakfast bar that seems positioned to dominate the rest of them while they can't escape.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is what happens when the client overthinks everything. Probably an old guy who was an engineer and thought it would keep the floors from be scratched and would be easy to clean. Pretty bad McMansion but not sure it's as bad as your typical house in NJ.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Is there a named phobia for the fear stubbing one's toe?


My greek is a little rusty, but I think it would be stubbatoeaphobia.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's like being accidentally locked in overnight in an 80's-era Burger King.
 
Sentient
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I designed my master bedroom and bath to have as much "floating" as I could without it looking too weird. Open closet space, floating cabinets, wall-mount toilet, and zero floor transitions between rooms. Aside from the clean lines, it offers the roomba full access. I like to walk around barefoot, and if you have a large expanse of hardwood floor and tile, you know it gets grit everywhere that sweeping just doesn't pick up.

So although I didn't take it this far - I still have normal dining-room chairs - I do sort of get what they were going for.
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 minute ago  

scruffythecat: This is what happens when the client overthinks everything. Probably an old guy who was an engineer and thought it would keep the floors from be scratched and would be easy to clean.


Heh. And yeah, I'm an old, male engineer. Nice call.
 
skinink
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's the kind of kitchen chair you have when you invite WWE wrestlers over for dinner. No chairs to throw at someone else. Though I bet they find a ladder anyways.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report