(WLWT)   Wealthy businessman gets no jail time after assaulting wife so violently he left imprints of her head in pavement, witness intimidation complaints, and four judges recusing themselves without explanation. Truly, the land of second chances   (wlwt.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Domestic violence, Assault, Misdemeanor, Felony, dropped.Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser, beating of his wife.Jeffrey Couch, result of him snapping, lobbying efforts  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These is why we need to murder these rich farks wholesale when the revolution comes.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: These is why we need to murder these rich farks wholesale when the revolution comes.


"Enjoy the rich, powerful flavors of the new Soylent Green: now with more wealthy folk!"
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As a result of him snapping, there was an assault that ended up with the imprint of Shelley Couch's head on an asphalt driveway in two places

Holy shiat!
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I would just like to apologize to my wife and kids. I take full responsibility. I'm sorry," Couch said...

...while standing in the courtroom, in front of the judge.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
An angry RV dealer?

Winnebago Man
Youtube zSWUWPx2VeQ


You don't say.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised. That entire county is bankrolled.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: These is why we need to murder these rich farks wholesale when the revolution comes.


Murder is an ugly word.  Use the parlance of the wealthy.  Downsize or right size him.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Guns are plentiful and cheap.  She knows who her enemies are now.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ANOTHER rich creep named Couch?? WTF?
 
King Something
‘’ less than a minute ago  
$ome people are more equal than others.
 
Report