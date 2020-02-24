 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Just keep lowering your standards until they're met and call it a day   (cleveland.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, High school, High school students, test scores, High school diploma, State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria, New high school graduation requirements, Graduation, Education  
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame common core

/runs like hell
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They will just need to know enough to do the most basic of jobs.

And vote R.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Future Republicans of America
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, our kids is not learning?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He reeks of scumbag.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Truly something a superpower does
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Huh, I thought the headline was referring to picking up a girl from the bar.
 
Insain2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why bother..........the virus will get em the end!!!!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
no child left behind!

or pushed forward!
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Onion just keeps getting more and more ridiculous.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Going to be harder to funnel money from those public schools in to someone's charter pocket if graduation rates tick upward and schools aren't "failing" as often....
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"They will just need to know enough to do the most basic of jobs." -- Some Asshat

Hitler once said that in his global Reich, people of the "slave races" would only receive just enough education to read road signs and the written orders of their Aryan Masters.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blatz514: Huh, I thought the headline was referring to picking up a girl from the bar.


Came to make a similar comment
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do you even need to attend school to do "the most basic of jobs"?

Serious question.
 
farkfarkfark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've advocated for years for Fark to have an "Ohio" tag...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Do you even need to attend school to do "the most basic of jobs"?

Serious question.


No
Serious answer
 
1funguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: "They will just need to know enough to do the most basic of jobs." -- Some Asshat

Hitler once said that in his global Reich, people of the "slave races" would only receive just enough education to read road signs and the written orders of their Aryan Masters.


DRINK!
Wait...that's why they can't do math or English...

Oh well...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had a sneaky suspicion, so I looked this guy up.

https://ballotpedia.org/Paolo_DeMaria​
DeMaria has previously worked as a staff member in the Ohio State Senate, director of Ohio's Office of Budget and Management, chief policy advisor to former Governor Bob Taft (R)

SHOCKER! A Republican who wants an uneducated workforce, to make it easier to reinforce our already rigid class structure.

I mean, my first instinct was to say he doesn't know the value of education, but he clearly DOES know the value of a good education and specifically doesn't want your children to have one. Makes it easier for him to be confident that your children will still be serving his children well after he's gone. What an asshole, right? Though I did already point out he was a Republican, so asshole is just plain redundant.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
RepoManTSM
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkfarkfark: I've advocated for years for Fark to have an "Ohio" tag...


As a Kent State grad I agree.

Now someone make the obvious joke.
 
pdieten
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fusillade762: They will just need to know enough to do the most basic of jobs.

And vote R.


Do you think the kids who are struggling to make these scores are all suburban and rural?

Ohio is in the rust belt. The rural areas are not where the poorest-performing schools are.
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Flawed as it was, this is the kind of crap  that No Child Left Behind was trying to address. Getting rid of it without replacing it paved the way for this.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Noxious1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, Ignorance is Strength.
 
Esroc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fizpez: Going to be harder to funnel money from those public schools in to someone's charter pocket if graduation rates tick upward and schools aren't "failing" as often....


Our education problem is the one issue that isn't really about money, at least not directly. The entire situation is specifically created by politicians and the wealthy to ensure as many citizens lack proper education as possible so that they aren't informed come election day. They are intentionally trying to dumb us down and have ratcheted up the process in the wake of the creation of the internet. Notice that literally none of these legislations have any effect on expensive private schools and the Ivy League that they and their children attend. The money is just a side benefit, the true purpose is power.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Esroc: Fizpez: Going to be harder to funnel money from those public schools in to someone's charter pocket if graduation rates tick upward and schools aren't "failing" as often....

Our education problem is the one issue that isn't really about money, at least not directly. The entire situation is specifically created by politicians and the wealthy to ensure as many citizens lack proper education as possible so that they aren't informed come election day. They are intentionally trying to dumb us down and have ratcheted up the process in the wake of the creation of the internet. Notice that literally none of these legislations have any effect on expensive private schools and the Ivy League that they and their children attend. The money is just a side benefit, the true purpose is power.


Yep. It's about protecting America's rigid social classes. The reason they don't want your kids being well-educated is they want to make sure their children, and their children's children, always have a boot on the neck of your kids.

That's why they pay "conservative" grifters to demonize education constantly, they want their constituents/victims to be averse to education as well, so they never have to worry about them catching on to how they're being exploited.
 
Dakai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's cool, I ain't never did talk gud englishe
 
Uzzah
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Do you even need to attend school to do "the most basic of jobs"?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [i.pinimg.com image 650x682]


AKA, North Kentucky.
 
pdieten
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Esroc: Fizpez: Going to be harder to funnel money from those public schools in to someone's charter pocket if graduation rates tick upward and schools aren't "failing" as often....

Our education problem is the one issue that isn't really about money, at least not directly. The entire situation is specifically created by politicians and the wealthy to ensure as many citizens lack proper education as possible so that they aren't informed come election day. They are intentionally trying to dumb us down and have ratcheted up the process in the wake of the creation of the internet. Notice that literally none of these legislations have any effect on expensive private schools and the Ivy League that they and their children attend. The money is just a side benefit, the true purpose is power.

Yep. It's about protecting America's rigid social classes. The reason they don't want your kids being well-educated is they want to make sure their children, and their children's children, always have a boot on the neck of your kids.

That's why they pay "conservative" grifters to demonize education constantly, they want their constituents/victims to be averse to education as well, so they never have to worry about them catching on to how they're being exploited.


Holy fark. Conspiracy theory much?

You don't have to assume active malice to realize that people want theirs for themselves and their kids, want to keep as much of their earnings as possible, and do not care what happens to anyone else. What is happening is precisely the result of that policy. Nobody has to want to intentionally go out of their way to keep anyone else down, to get to where we are now.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"We need more welders and less (sic.) philosophers." - Marco Rubio, to thunderous applause at a Republican debate

/Rubio later walked back that comment
//the thundering applauders, not so much
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: AAAAGGGGHHHH: [i.pinimg.com image 650x682]

AKA, North Kentucky.


'Best Kentucky'?
 
DaAlien
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: farkfarkfark: I've advocated for years for Fark to have an "Ohio" tag...

As a Kent State grad I agree.

Now someone make the obvious joke.


Nah, that'd be a cheap shot.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I love shiat like this and Ontarios 'No child left behind' bs.

Teachers aren't allowed to fail a child, period.  Don't complete an assignment, or skip a test?  No problem! We just won't count that towards your grade!  Fail an exam?  No worries!  Here's your 51%!

End result... kids graduating and trying to go to post-secondary ed not being multiply two numbers together or being able to read without sounding out any word longer than two syllables long.
 
invictus2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RepoManTSM: farkfarkfark: I've advocated for years for Fark to have an "Ohio" tag...

As a Kent State grad I agree.

Now someone make the obvious joke.


that poor women needs to get that pole out of her head
 
