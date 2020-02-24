 Skip to content
(Daily Hive)   Nice try   (dailyhive.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always kind of a relief when you read about dumbasses in other countries. We're not alone.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As come on, it's $2,000 Canadian. That's like $2.45 USD. Big deal.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<smacks bungee cord>  Yup, that ain't going anywhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drag them into the ditch, shoot them in the head, society will benefit.
Sell the vehicle for scrap and move on.
 
little big man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Percise1: Drag them into the ditch, shoot them in the head, society will benefit.
Sell the vehicle for scrap and move on.


Why not just shoot them in the car and then scrap it?
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Percise1: Drag them into the ditch, shoot them in the head, society will benefit.
Sell the vehicle for scrap and move on.

Why not just shoot them in the car and then scrap it?
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 490x325]


You may have my children.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all the effort to made that sort of rig, why didn't he just get headlights?  Are they really that expensive?

Is there no junkyard in town from which to grab lamps?  They are just not that expensive, is what I'm saying.
 
hogans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've seen Freiberger and Finnegan pull stunts like that plenty of times.  They don't get pulled over for it, usually because a random fluid drains out of the car of the day within five miles of hitting the interstate.
 
bongon247
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See my profile pic?  I built that car out of whatever was left that my big brother donated to me.   Yeah, that decklid light, i.e. tag light, refused to work at first.  I drove the car with dollar store, clip on, battery powered lights until I figured out what I had screwed up.  Pulled over once, and the trooper was a vw geek, and recognized a fresh build and wanted to talk about it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: It's always kind of a relief when you read about dumbasses in other countries. We're not alone.


I don't really draw a distinction between Canada and the US, but I guess it is sort of a country.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: For all the effort to made that sort of rig, why didn't he just get headlights?  Are they really that expensive?

Is there no junkyard in town from which to grab lamps?  They are just not that expensive, is what I'm saying.


No insurance and ignoring previous equipment violations indicate he isn't the brightest bulb in the toolbox.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: flucto: It's always kind of a relief when you read about dumbasses in other countries. We're not alone.

I don't really draw a distinction between Canada and the US, but I guess it is sort of a country.


Your newsletter, subscription, thanks.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: For all the effort to made that sort of rig, why didn't he just get headlights?  Are they really that expensive?

Is there no junkyard in town from which to grab lamps?  They are just not that expensive, is what I'm saying.


that looks like an F350. Could be a couple hundred bucks per side
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once stuck flashlights in my tail-lights as a kind of stop-gap, until I got the wiring fixed

It was a '76 Plymouth Valiant
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't judge me
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been trying to rediscover photos of a rusted-out POS car that had been pulled over that was a farking nightmare salad of code violations. It had horrors like the gas tank bungee'd to the passenger side seat, and the floor of the drivers side was a rusted-away gaping wide-open hole between the seat & the gas pedal.

Wish I could find them again. Does this job anyone else's memories?
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no_tan_lines: durbnpoisn: For all the effort to made that sort of rig, why didn't he just get headlights?  Are they really that expensive?

Is there no junkyard in town from which to grab lamps?  They are just not that expensive, is what I'm saying.

that looks like an F350. Could be a couple hundred bucks per side


He's got both headlights out and both rears, probably a switch and not the lamps
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Don't judge me


We're all judging you.

Not sure for what, but we're judging all the same.

/I judge you as nice!
//And smart!!
/// And handsome!!!
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zpaul
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Got my truck inspected last week and the dude said that our laws are so jacked up - you have to have working windshield wipers but you don't have to have a windshield.
 
Tsar_Bomba1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: durbnpoisn: For all the effort to made that sort of rig, why didn't he just get headlights?  Are they really that expensive?

Is there no junkyard in town from which to grab lamps?  They are just not that expensive, is what I'm saying.

No insurance and ignoring previous equipment violations indicate he isn't the brightest bulb in the toolbox.


Crush his truck... he's not going to learn
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had to wire the starter and the battery of an old Volvo to a switch that I kept in my door pocket. Turn the key, push the big red button in the playdoh can in the door pocket, the car starts. Very easy. It scared the hell out of the mechanics when I had to take it in though. I showed them how to start it and they all stepped back at least 20 feet before I did. Thick red speaker wire running under the hood, I liked that. I should do that to my new car.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Percise1: MythDragon: Percise1: Drag them into the ditch, shoot them in the head, society will benefit.
Sell the vehicle for scrap and move on.

Why not just shoot them in the car and then scrap it?
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 490x325]

You may have my children.


What the hell would I do with your....oh....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Red green?
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sxacho: I had to wire the starter and the battery of an old Volvo to a switch that I kept in my door pocket. Turn the key, push the big red button in the playdoh can in the door pocket, the car starts. Very easy. It scared the hell out of the mechanics when I had to take it in though. I showed them how to start it and they all stepped back at least 20 feet before I did. Thick red speaker wire running under the hood, I liked that. I should do that to my new car.


Meh...
Had a street legal WV dunebuggy thing. Wired it so one coil went to the distributor, and the other one under the drivers seat went through the coil into the copper mesh under the cheap seat cover.
It was never stolen (goldmine of parts), but friends were reluctant to drive it.
Funny...
 
overthinker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zpaul: Got my truck inspected last week and the dude said that our laws are so jacked up - you have to have working windshield wipers but you don't have to have a windshield.


This is about right. Here, same thing applies. Also, no requirement to have any sort of rear bumper although a front one is required. Also, no requirement to have anything working on the instrument cluster except a speedometer, high beam, turn signal, and check engine light. Every other warning indicator can be lit up like a christmas tree, but as long as those three work as expected, you pass. Oh, and no requirement to have fully functional brakes either. As long as the parking brake holds and the lights come on, thats all they check.
 
Report