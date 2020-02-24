 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Sam sold for £18,000   (bbc.com) divider line
9
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ah, memories
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope he doesn't start talking to the weird neighbor guy...
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
OH COME THE F*CK ON SHE ISN'T EVEN A REAL REDHEAD!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What did they get for Ralph?
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sorry Ralph.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"It's really unusual for a dog like her to come on the market.
"Had circumstances been different I would never have sold her.
"But I already have two really, really good sheepdogs so I had to make the decision to sell her."

The money was good, then.

Her new owner, Brian Stamps, who owns a ranch in central Oklahoma, said: "I have followed the Skipton sale for several years as I used to run border collies here Stateside.
"I figured it would be the best place available to secure a dog which would meet our needs."

Dogs meeting you need are put to sleep daily.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ms Gray, 33, who farms and trains sheepdogs

How do you farm sheepdogs?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look at those soulless eyes, the the ruddy complexion.

She's a ginger alright.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope she instantly pissed all over their hardwood floors.
 
Report