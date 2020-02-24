 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   Lularoe has made billions over the last few years, and left of trail of suburban women with shattered dreams and boxes of truly hideous leggings they're never going to be able to sell to anyone, because none of their friends will talk to them anymore   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
34
    More: Obvious, 2016, LuLaRoe life, ideal LuLaRoe consultant, DeAnne Stidham, Mark Stidham, Katie Willis smiles, behalf of a group of consultants, much energy  
•       •       •

926 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 2:35 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In many ways, Willis was the ideal LuLaRoe consultant. She said she paid $10,000 to join the company in April 2016 with the hopes of hustling enough on nights and weekends to pay off around $120,000 in student loans from nursing school. In her prime, she estimates she had $80,000 in inventory and was doing approximately $12,000 to $18,000 in sales a month. After just eight months, she was able to quit her job as a NICU nurse to do LuLaRoe full time.

So everything wrong with Lularoe in a single paragraph

1) t. She said she paid $10,000 to join the company.Why? Why are you PAYING a manufacturer to serve as their distribution channel? if the product is wha they say it is, they should want MORE distributors and be content with the profits made.  pying to "join" a company that then expects you to buy your inventory from them is a BIG red flag

2)   $120,000 in student loans from nursing school. Borzhe Moi  How do you rack up that much debt on what is a 4-year undergrad degree?  Especially Nursing where there is a criitcal shortage of nurses and scholarships and  Full-Tuition-for a 5-year work commitment offers are thick on the ground?

3) she estimates she had $80,000 in inventory and was doing approximately $12,000 to $18,000 in sales a month.  In other words at any given time she had SIX MONTHS of Gross sales tied up in Inventory?  In a "fashion" business where near-zero inventory is the normal business goal?   That's wonderful for LuLaRoe but AWFUL for her....and remember she's the "sucess" story
but most importantly:

4) After just eight months, she was able to quit her job as a NICU nurse to do LuLaRoe full time.So the Thing she actually wanted to do, the thing it was worth going a mortgage's-worth of debt into to gain the qualifications to do, (a noble profession, and a hard one, have a pair of NICU Nurses in my family)  she STOPPED DOING as he "side hustle" of being a pants seller consumed her life
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ah, MLM.  The "small business" for people who have no idea how business works.  I know a gal (wife's friend/coworker) who actually sold LuLaRoe.  Magorn made some great points above.  It's such a scam.  This gal used to have a small consignment shop's worth of racks of clothes in her house at all times.  The real insidious part is when inventory builds up and they decide to throw a "party" on Facebook where friends and family are guilted into buying something.

So basically the business model for LuLaRoe is to sell the dream to ignorant housewives, manufacture some decent but not special casual women's clothes, sell the inventory to their captive housewife "distributors" then call it a day.  Now the housewives are stuck managing the inventory and finding interested customers (you know, like the hard parts of selling stuff).  And when that doesn't work they guilt friends and family into buying stale inventory.  And they still don't make a profit, not that most of them know how to put together a proper income statement.  Even with a loss, they're not accounting for the hours of work (i.e. salary) that they should theoretically be getting paid for.

I thought she smartened up when she quit, but within a year she started doing some other MLM.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: Ah, MLM.  The "small business" for people who have no idea how business works.  I know a gal (wife's friend/coworker) who actually sold LuLaRoe.  Magorn made some great points above.  It's such a scam.  This gal used to have a small consignment shop's worth of racks of clothes in her house at all times.  The real insidious part is when inventory builds up and they decide to throw a "party" on Facebook where friends and family are guilted into buying something.

So basically the business model for LuLaRoe is to sell the dream to ignorant housewives, manufacture some decent but not special casual women's clothes, sell the inventory to their captive housewife "distributors" then call it a day.  Now the housewives are stuck managing the inventory and finding interested customers (you know, like the hard parts of selling stuff).  And when that doesn't work they guilt friends and family into buying stale inventory.  And they still don't make a profit, not that most of them know how to put together a proper income statement.  Even with a loss, they're not accounting for the hours of work (i.e. salary) that they should theoretically be getting paid for.

I thought she smartened up when she quit, but within a year she started doing some other MLM.


Right out of Law School I took a temporary gig at the SBA that probably ended up being a better "business education" than any MBA program anywhere because I was working i the "guaranty purchase" section, which is basically when an SBA -backed 7a business loan goes into default, the lender applies to the SBA to purchase their "guaranteed" portion of the loan (typically 75-90% of the loan) after the business fails and is liquidated.

My job was to read the case reports to make sure the bank hadn't been reckless in making the loan, had done everything they could to keep the business going, and then had correctly liquidated the business and recovered as much as they could before applying to us.  Reading the analyses of professional loan officers as to why particular businesses failed taught me a LOT about how to run and not run a small business, to be VERY wary of franchise arrangements, and to avoid any form of MLM like the Coronavirus.  Known MLMs (you know who ) were placed on an "ineligible " list, (along with Franchises we considered to have "abusive" terms) meaning you could not get an SBA loan to join one. and if we started getting a suspicious pattern of Franchise failures we re-examined the "franchise agreements" to see if we'd found a new MLM in disguise.   I left in 2009 so i haven't kept up with it, but I have no doubt LuLaroe is now on that banned list
 
Hagbardr [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The thrift stores near me have been flooded with new $5 Lularoe leggings for a while now. It works for me because I usually dress like a rotisserie shiathead.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah. Our state sued those morons over a year ago because it was clear that these assholes are running a bald pyramid scheme and violating state laws in the process.
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe she should work for Amway to help pay off that dept.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hagbardr: The thrift stores near me have been flooded with new $5 Lularoe leggings for a while now. It works for me because I usually dress like a rotisserie shiathead.


...I gotta ask, as I'm not familiar with the slang usage. What is a "rotisserie shiathead?"
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
$120k in debt for nursing school? Ok, you're farking stupid. I got my RN in under 2 years at a community college. Then my employer paid for my BSN. Total investment? Under $15k
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: $120k in debt for nursing school? Ok, you're farking stupid. I got my RN in under 2 years at a community college. Then my employer paid for my BSN. Total investment? Under $15k


Username checks out.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hagbardr: The thrift stores near me have been flooded with new $5 Lularoe leggings for a while now. It works for me because I usually dress like a rotisserie shiathead.


I'm now weirdly pondering what the hell a rotisserie shiathead dresses like exactly, and the difference vis a vis say a stupid shiathead, or maybe just a regular old shiathead.  Is there a dress code somewhere I've been farking up?  Damn it, I never get these memos.

/for everyone's sake it will not involve leggings of any kind
//my leg would be screaming ow shiat ow fark
///everyone else would be screaming from having to look at me in leggings
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow that's great we have ICU nurses quitting to sell farkin leggings....
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: $120k in debt for nursing school? Ok, you're farking stupid. I got my RN in under 2 years at a community college. Then my employer paid for my BSN. Total investment? Under $15k


Apparently they are stupid  since they spent 8 years in school for a nursing degree.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Multi-level marketing companies are a scam?!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Save vs Nerd Rage
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My wife bought a few LuLu Oooo dresses and felt very pleased with her purchases. We didn't even know that the business was multi-level marketing until.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oooh, YOGAPANTS THRE-  Lularoe.  Oh.  Nevermind.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Magorn: 1) t. She said she paid $10,000 to join the company.Why? Why are you PAYING a manufacturer to serve as their distribution channel? if the product is wha they say it is, they should want MORE distributors and be content with the profits made. pying to "join" a company that then expects you to buy your inventory from them is a BIG red flag


There are some industries where this happens, but those are essentially franchises, come with exclusive agreements for some chunk of market, and come with corporate support as well.

The two biggest industries that instantly come to mind are restaurants and automobile dealerships.  In both cases, one has to buy-in, and usually has to bring a fair amount of money with you before they'll let you buy-in, even above what you pay to the corporation.  On the other hand, if you buy-in, you get exclusivity and the corporation is supposed to enforce that its franchisees don't step on each other.  In many cases corporate will provide training to your employees for specialized procedures, and might even assist in other way with things like marketing and product support.

I doubt that Lularoe, or any of the various MLM schemes have such structure though.  Many of these schemes end up based on impossible growth, where new buy-ins have to then recruit their own new buy-ins in order to actually make anything, such that exponential growth is the only way that any money is really made by the buy-ins, and that becomes unsustainable for the long term.  They're certainly not granting exclusivity to any buy-in and aren't trying to protect them from each other either.

/annoyed by the closest Chrysler dealer
//a trusted Chrysler dealer in another part of town owns a Fiat dealership nearby
///they aren't allowed to work on the "American" cars under warranty though, even the Fiat-sourced ones
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We should just go ahead and ban MLMs.  They inevitably end up being cults and actual pyramid schemes.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Every generation has its suckers.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I dunno guys, they've got charm:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: $120k in debt for nursing school? Ok, you're farking stupid. I got my RN in under 2 years at a community college. Then my employer paid for my BSN. Total investment? Under $15k


Nursing has many equivalents to sketchy online universities - places that do do a program but charge predatory rates while their loan department makes sure you get enough student loans from the fed to cover it.  They like to hit areas where people don't have a lot of legit avenues or choices as to a decent job, "Become a nurse get a good job" lala - they sort of fail to mention that they'll be having you take out loans for 10X the reasonable cost of the training.  But who cares right?  It's not like the university has to repay those, that's the student's problem.  Chaching!

/or people like the article's example who are always looking for that one easy way out
//pretty much the market this stuff is predicated on
///and it's huge - so of course there are people that are gonna jump right on that
 
Save vs Nerd Rage
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: Hey Nurse!: $120k in debt for nursing school? Ok, you're farking stupid. I got my RN in under 2 years at a community college. Then my employer paid for my BSN. Total investment? Under $15k

Username checks out.


Hellooooo nurse
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Hagbardr: The thrift stores near me have been flooded with new $5 Lularoe leggings for a while now. It works for me because I usually dress like a rotisserie shiathead.

...I gotta ask, as I'm not familiar with the slang usage. What is a "rotisserie shiathead?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mary Kay can help you. You already have a list of saps.  Then, Paparazzi because every woman loves $5 jewelry.

Mary Kay:  You need to purchase all this inventory
Next month:  We have new inventory
Fun fact:  Every woman on the face of the earth already has a Mary Kay consultant.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
LuLaRoe is essentially the Covid-19 of casual wear for fat chicks middle American women.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Several of my friends from my college swim team ended up selling for LuLaRoe. They all posted regularly on their Facebook accounts about what garb they had available for sale. I haven't seen any such sales posts from them in over a year; most of them have removed it from their list of previous jobs. I suspect they've all realized it's a scam and have cut their losses.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some Republican President 20 years from now will make their CEO the Secretary of Education.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I dunno guys, they've got charm:[Fark user image 425x589]


That's a penis!
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Hey Nurse!: $120k in debt for nursing school? Ok, you're farking stupid. I got my RN in under 2 years at a community college. Then my employer paid for my BSN. Total investment? Under $15k

Nursing has many equivalents to sketchy online universities - places that do do a program but charge predatory rates while their loan department makes sure you get enough student loans from the fed to cover it.  They like to hit areas where people don't have a lot of legit avenues or choices as to a decent job, "Become a nurse get a good job" lala - they sort of fail to mention that they'll be having you take out loans for 10X the reasonable cost of the training.  But who cares right?  It's not like the university has to repay those, that's the student's problem.  Chaching!

/or people like the article's example who are always looking for that one easy way out
//pretty much the market this stuff is predicated on
///and it's huge - so of course there are people that are gonna jump right on that


Oh, I know. When I first started looking into it I had everybody and their brother promising me the moon. Then the Community College laid it out for me. Right now there's such a shortage for nursing, hospitals don't give a damn where you got your degree from as long as it's valid and you have a license. Whether you got it from the community college or from Washington University, you're in. 90% of the education is wasted effort. I learned more in clinicals my first two months than I did in two years at the school.
 
Save vs Nerd Rage
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: We should just go ahead and ban MLMs.  They inevitably end up being cults and actual pyramid schemes.


I had good experience with one once. I didn't have to buy any inventory, and the initial buy-in fee was only a hundred bucks. That company got bought out by a Canadian company and sort of forgot that it ever exists. Maybe the current batch of MLMs are bad actors, I don't know.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Some Republican President 20 years from now will make their CEO the Secretary of Education.


Head of the Federal Trade Commission.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was founded in 2013 by DeAnne Stidham, a California woman described by the company as a "struggling mother" who had the idea for the company after sewing a skirt for her daughter...She named the company [LuLaRoe ] after her three oldest granddaughters..."

Translation:
"The name is a transparent attempt to deceive people into thinking you are the wildly successful Lululemon brand instead of lying cheating MLM scumbag."
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The problem (besides all the obvious ones) I see with LulaRoe is that it's not really a recurring purchase type product. At least with Amway, Herbalife and other MLMs, they're fast moving consumer goods. You buy detergent from Amway. Six months later, you buy another. You buy some nutritional supplements. Two months later, you ask your Herbalife dealer for another box. But for leggings? If you're wearing out leggings at the rate of once every six months, that's some killer yoga action you got going. And if it wears out (loses elasticity, I guess?) in six months, who would want to buy that again?

Nonetheless, I'd appreciate some photos here to show me why LulaRoe leggings and yoga pants work better than other brands.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I dunno guys, they've got charm:[Fark user image 425x589]


I guess we know what Victoria's Secret is now.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
MLMs are dumb. But did you know the average price of a hotel room has increased 500% in the last 20 years ? What if right here, right now I could sign you up for an exciting opportunity in which you can buy a condo a few weeks at a time?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report