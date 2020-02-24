 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   Teacher gives assignment for students to write a "Take a Stand Speech". Difficulty: It can't be on anything controversial like abortion or gay marriage. (Yes, some people have a problem with that)   (detroitnews.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Same-sex marriage, Supreme Court of the United States, Marriage, Destiny McDermitt, School, High school, Education, Writing  
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose they could go for the best style of BBQ, is it soda or pop, or if a hotdog is a sammich, but then again, I think these kids have better things to do than get shivved in the parking lot after school...
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
T"a stand! But not if it requires courage"
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... Thanks, Fark input box.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Linden Moore, Montrose Community Schools superintendent, said the district investigated the incident and concluded McDermitt's topic was not the only one denied and that the teacher needed to be more clear about the perimeters of her assignments.

<sigh>
 
aungen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say we pass out knives and blindfolds and just let the kids sort it out.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey ladies, why the sour puss?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But can they take a stand for JESUS?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... Gay marriage is still controversial? I thought we've already told those ding dongs who're opposed to it to shut it.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How about 'Hitler was Right'?"
"HOW ABOUT AN A PLUS??"
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'd go with a more literal interpretation and walk out of the room with the podium, stool or a section of the stands in the gym.

[let that sink in.jpg]
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can a student write about how they took a stand against their hetero father cheating on their mother?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a stand against stand taking!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Can a student write about how they took a stand against their hetero father cheating on their mother?


Paradox: I took a stand against this assignment and therefore didn't prepare a speech...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Take a stand against stand taking!


We're not gonna protest?
 
aungen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If denying the subject was enraging enough to make it to Fark, it probably couldn't fit within the parameters, (or the perimeters).
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the student already earned her A+.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The teacher was afraid that a discussion of same-sex marriage might offend "someone" but had zero concern for the fact that her position would definitely offend specific people?

Found the homophobe.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Take a stand against stand taking!


"What makes a man neutral, Kiff? A lust for power?"
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: T"a stand! But not if it requires courage"


I see I'm not the only one to take a stand against Preview.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunboat: FTFA: Linden Moore, Montrose Community Schools superintendent, said the district investigated the incident and concluded McDermitt's topic was not the only one denied and that the teacher needed to be more clear about the perimeters of her assignments.

<sigh>


What's wrong with "perimeters" in this context (i.e., "boundaries")?
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a stand for something or fall for anything?
 
maxx2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a similar assignment in my speech class.  The instructor said no abortion or smoking.

Why?

Because both topics had been done to death, and she just didn't want to hear them anymore.  Besides, no one in the class smoked.

She strongly suggested we not do anything faith or religion-based, because people tend to not see the difference between critiquing your speech about your faith with criticizing your faith.

I gave a speech calling to reinstate the draft.


/ which I personally didn't agree with
// had pie charts the size of LP records
/// guess what I used to draw them
 
Meez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think people should take a stand against violins on tv !
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meez: I don't think people should take a stand against violins on tv !


I object to sex on the tele...

/ I mean I keep falling off
// try the veal
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I demand that I may or may not be Vroomfondel!"
/Douglas Adams
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, man! Those three alone could take down The Lizzies and The Warriors at the same time. Bonus! Wearing a "Who let me Adult..." sweatshirt.  Super Bonus!!! She might be wearing a MAGA hat!  

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


/I said *might*. Which means it's good enough for Fark.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: Hey ladies, why the sour puss?


Mistook a lemon for a jade egg.
 
mudpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defending your position in writing is a life skill that absolutely should be taught in school. However, the guidelines should be Crystal clear, and avoid controversy. Today's parents are fragile little flowers, who can and will sue the district/get the teacher fired for exposing their spawn to an idea they themselves oppose.

Still, a smarter teacher would have given the class a small menu of innocuous points to argue such as dogs vs cats, PlayStation vs Xbox, Football vs Baseball vs Basketball, or best movie of last year.

Telling them be creative, and then naming taboo subjects by name is the fastest way I can think of to ensure the taboo subjects are all the students can think of.
 
akula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense.

You want people to focus on the assignment, not on the usual emotional arguments that are dredged up when we start poking people's hot buttons. If you're analyzing thought processes and presentation, you need to be thinking clearly and able to sort through things dispassionately.

And yeah, I can understand why a teacher would also be sick and tired of the usual hot button topics. As a college adjunct who has to hear presentations, I'd much rather hear about why unfrosted Pop Tarts are evil than rehashing gun control for the nth time.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxx2112: I had a similar assignment in my speech class.  The instructor said no abortion or smoking.

Why?

Because both topics had been done to death, and she just didn't want to hear them anymore.  Besides, no one in the class smoked.

She strongly suggested we not do anything faith or religion-based, because people tend to not see the difference between critiquing your speech about your faith with criticizing your faith.

I gave a speech calling to reinstate the draft.


/ which I personally didn't agree with
// had pie charts the size of LP records
/// guess what I used to draw them


Pies?
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Gunboat: FTFA: Linden Moore, Montrose Community Schools superintendent, said the district investigated the incident and concluded McDermitt's topic was not the only one denied and that the teacher needed to be more clear about the perimeters of her assignments.

<sigh>

What's wrong with "perimeters" in this context (i.e., "boundaries")?


Perimeter is the length of a boundary and thus tangentially related, but the obviously correct word choice is parameters.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Wave Of Anal Fury: Take a stand against stand taking!

We're not gonna protest?


Gutter is a tool!

/went off to search relevent animated gif. Too many Gutter gifs. Fark it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sitting at my desk, taking a stand against standing, so I'm getting a kick...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rene ala Carte: maxx2112: I had a similar assignment in my speech class.  The instructor said no abortion or smoking.

Why?

Because both topics had been done to death, and she just didn't want to hear them anymore.  Besides, no one in the class smoked.

She strongly suggested we not do anything faith or religion-based, because people tend to not see the difference between critiquing your speech about your faith with criticizing your faith.

I gave a speech calling to reinstate the draft.


/ which I personally didn't agree with
// had pie charts the size of LP records
/// guess what I used to draw them

Pies?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once got a similar assignment for homework. It was 9th grade. We had to make a speech about something we were extremely passionate about. So I did mine on how much homework sucks. I didn't just get up there and say to the teacher "homework is dumb, this assignment is dumb, and you're dumb". Instead I did my best to actually argue the point that homework is a waste of everyone's time, that as a concept it does more harm than good, that it makes students hate school and learning, etc., complete with evidence from scholarly research into the subject.

I got an "A" and the teacher exempted me from turning in homework for the semester.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

covfefe: Ambitwistor: Gunboat: FTFA: Linden Moore, Montrose Community Schools superintendent, said the district investigated the incident and concluded McDermitt's topic was not the only one denied and that the teacher needed to be more clear about the perimeters of her assignments.

<sigh>

What's wrong with "perimeters" in this context (i.e., "boundaries")?

Perimeter is the length of a boundary and thus tangentially related, but the obviously correct word choice is parameters.


A perimeter is a boundary (not just a length of a boundary), and I think would be equally acceptable in this context, depending on what meaning they're going for - if not moreso, in conjunction with the observation that the students wanted a "larger" scope and the teacher wanted a "smaller" scope.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I once got a similar assignment for homework. It was 9th grade. We had to make a speech about something we were extremely passionate about. So I did mine on how much homework sucks. I didn't just get up there and say to the teacher "homework is dumb, this assignment is dumb, and you're dumb". Instead I did my best to actually argue the point that homework is a waste of everyone's time, that as a concept it does more harm than good, that it makes students hate school and learning, etc., complete with evidence from scholarly research into the subject.

I got an "A" and the teacher exempted me from turning in homework for the semester.


Well played.
Respect.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: ... Gay marriage is still controversial? I thought we've already told those ding dongs who're opposed to it to shut it.


The controversial stand would be to oppose it.

The point being that they have that right to express themselves. We don't immunize them from the social consequence though, which is perhaps the problem with the project and its fail.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

maxx2112: I had a similar assignment in my speech class.  The instructor said no abortion or smoking.

Why?

Because both topics had been done to death, and she just didn't want to hear them anymore.  Besides, no one in the class smoked.

She strongly suggested we not do anything faith or religion-based, because people tend to not see the difference between critiquing your speech about your faith with criticizing your faith.

I gave a speech calling to reinstate the draft.


/ which I personally didn't agree with
// had pie charts the size of LP records
/// guess what I used to draw them


a pencil?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: I once got a similar assignment for homework. It was 9th grade. We had to make a speech about something we were extremely passionate about. So I did mine on how much homework sucks. I didn't just get up there and say to the teacher "homework is dumb, this assignment is dumb, and you're dumb". Instead I did my best to actually argue the point that homework is a waste of everyone's time, that as a concept it does more harm than good, that it makes students hate school and learning, etc., complete with evidence from scholarly research into the subject.

I got an "A" and the teacher exempted me from turning in homework for the semester.


That teacher was Albert Einstein.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe it's about the fact that defending some of those positions (or attacking those positions for that matter) requires moral judgement about a behavior.

It would be nice to be able to teach rhetoric and debate without having to delve into anything big.

Pro gay marriage might be a very defendable position but the lesson is not about what the students believe. It's about their ability to construct and defend subjective arguments.

Do YOU want to be the teacher to go through a 14 year olds arguments in support of gay marriage looking for holes or fallacies? That just sounds like trouble. It's too easy for pointing out mistakes in their arguments to come across as antagonizing their personal beliefs.

The teacher really should have assigned topics.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

akula: I'd much rather hear about why unfrosted Pop Tarts are evil


Pop Tarts: Meal vs Snack

Paula Poundstone -2- Pop Tarts, Death, Therapy, Darryl Hannah, Movies
Youtube VLLP1Wtrg0U
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I suppose they could go for the best style of BBQ, is it soda or pop, or if a hotdog is a sammich, but then again, I think these kids have better things to do than get shivved in the parking lot after school...


Should the toilet paper go over or under!
It is a branch or a twig?
Ketchup on Hot Dog!
Pineapple on a Pizza!
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: covfefe: Ambitwistor: Gunboat: FTFA: Linden Moore, Montrose Community Schools superintendent, said the district investigated the incident and concluded McDermitt's topic was not the only one denied and that the teacher needed to be more clear about the perimeters of her assignments.

<sigh>

What's wrong with "perimeters" in this context (i.e., "boundaries")?

Perimeter is the length of a boundary and thus tangentially related, but the obviously correct word choice is parameters.

A perimeter is a boundary (not just a length of a boundary), and I think would be equally acceptable in this context, depending on what meaning they're going for - if not moreso, in conjunction with the observation that the students wanted a "larger" scope and the teacher wanted a "smaller" scope.


But perimeter as edge didn't make sense in the sentence.  Yeah, it means edge, but a physical edge.

Parameters is the right word there.

/Also, I don't think I've ever seen the word perimeter used in plural when it wasn't really awkward phrasing.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aungen: I say we pass out knives and blindfolds and just let the kids sort it out.


Drop the kids on an island and give them weapons.
 
