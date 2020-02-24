 Skip to content
A man thought he could hold a bag containing 33 grams of cocaine in his mouth for several hours without swallowing it or spitting it out all in an effort to stop police. It didn't work
    Marcus Lathan  
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still didn't beat the record of that girl at the sperm bank
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's why you hold it in your nose.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm fairly innocent.  How much coke is that?  Volumetrically.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I'm fairly innocent.  How much coke is that?  Volumetrically.


Enough to keep you and a dozen or so buddies awake until next Monday.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Quitter
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I'm fairly innocent.  How much coke is that?  Volumetrically.


coke convrter

thanks google!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: stuhayes2010: I'm fairly innocent.  How much coke is that?  Volumetrically.

coke convrter


Holy crap! Everything is on the internet. Ever. Thing.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuhayes2010: I'm fairly innocent.  How much coke is that?  Volumetrically.


More than you can hold in your mouth.
 
ruudbob
‘’ less than a minute ago  
15 years in our hell system or a quick exit? I woulda swallowed it.
 
Report