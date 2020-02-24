 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   This chart is the best explanation of middle-class finances you will ever see. TL;TR: We're boned   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My middle class finances don't allow me to look at stuff behind paywalls.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: My middle class finances don't allow me to look at stuff behind paywalls.


It's regarding this chart floating around over the last few days

i0.wp.comView Full Size


Here's an article that somewhat refutes it, but not really
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/0​2​/oren-cass-chart-of-doom/
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then folks wonder why Bernie is doing so well among young voters.   We see charts like this and and get a sense of just how farked we are.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: And then folks wonder why Bernie is doing so well among young voters.   We see charts like this and and get a sense of just how farked we are.


I can't imagine having a student loan on top of all the other living costs I have now. I just barely break even, and I'm making a higher salary than I've ever made in my life. Inflation much?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry Subby, it's not the best explanation I will ever see. It isn't even the best I have seen. It's 13 years behind and less complete than Elizabeth Warren's superior explanation from 2007 that anticipated the collapse of 2008.
The Coming Collapse of the Middle Class with Elizabeth Warren
Youtube akVL7QY0S8A
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: And then folks wonder why Bernie is doing so well among young voters.   We see charts like this and and get a sense of just how farked we are.


Yup. Bernie's caught the desperation and the anger. Warren has plans, but hasn't (for multiple reasons) got to Bernie's levels of support. Remember the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau? One would hope that comes back in the next administration.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: raerae1980: And then folks wonder why Bernie is doing so well among young voters.   We see charts like this and and get a sense of just how farked we are.

I can't imagine having a student loan on top of all the other living costs I have now. I just barely break even, and I'm making a higher salary than I've ever made in my life. Inflation much?


We barely break even, too, and that's without a mortgage and kids.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: raerae1980: And then folks wonder why Bernie is doing so well among young voters.   We see charts like this and and get a sense of just how farked we are.

Yup. Bernie's caught the desperation and the anger. Warren has plans, but hasn't (for multiple reasons) got to Bernie's levels of support. Remember the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau? One would hope that comes back in the next administration.


You can betcherass that President Warren would bring it back.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"...published by conservative think-tank..."

stoppedreadingthere.jpg
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

enry: mainsail: raerae1980: And then folks wonder why Bernie is doing so well among young voters.   We see charts like this and and get a sense of just how farked we are.

Yup. Bernie's caught the desperation and the anger. Warren has plans, but hasn't (for multiple reasons) got to Bernie's levels of support. Remember the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau? One would hope that comes back in the next administration.

You can betcherass that President Warren would bring it back.


Has Bernie said he would?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: "...published by conservative think-tank..."

stoppedreadingthere.jpg


You should actually read it.  It's based on a conservative economist who said, "Huh. Maybe our shiat DOES stink."
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mainsail: enry: mainsail: raerae1980: And then folks wonder why Bernie is doing so well among young voters.   We see charts like this and and get a sense of just how farked we are.

Yup. Bernie's caught the desperation and the anger. Warren has plans, but hasn't (for multiple reasons) got to Bernie's levels of support. Remember the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau? One would hope that comes back in the next administration.

You can betcherass that President Warren would bring it back.

Has Bernie said he would?


I'm sure he would as he and Warren are aligned in a lot of areas.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

enry: mainsail: enry: mainsail: raerae1980: And then folks wonder why Bernie is doing so well among young voters.   We see charts like this and and get a sense of just how farked we are.

Yup. Bernie's caught the desperation and the anger. Warren has plans, but hasn't (for multiple reasons) got to Bernie's levels of support. Remember the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau? One would hope that comes back in the next administration.

You can betcherass that President Warren would bring it back.

Has Bernie said he would?

I'm sure he would as he and Warren are aligned in a lot of areas.


A little reassurance wouldn't go amiss.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: My middle class finances don't allow me to look at stuff behind paywalls.


Do they allow you to right-click and select "Open in Incognito Window" or "Open in InPrivate" or "Open in Private Mode"?
 
GoodyearPimp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's funny because there are still folks that believe we have a middle class.  We've got the plutocrats and everyone else.  Sure there are some professionals and other folks compensated enough to be at the top of that second pile, but we're just splitting hairs as to where on the lower class spectrum 99% of us are.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh they can't afford necessities like housing, food and health insurance? I bet they still have unlimited cell phone plans with iPhones, cable TV and refrigerators though.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTH:
This chart is the best explanation of middle-class finances you will Never see

Fark user imageView Full Size

FTFY
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lead author Oren Cass distills it as follows: "In 1985, the typical male worker could cover a family of four's major expenditures (housing, health care, transportation, education) on 30 weeks of salary," he wrote on Twitter last week. "By 2018 it took 53 weeks. Which is a problem, there being 52 weeks in a year."

Typical big government lib. Expects the government to solve his scheduling issues.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

akya: FTH:
This chart is the best explanation of middle-class finances you will Never see

[Fark user image 504x451]
FTFY


I was able to open it, fwiw. You must have used up your free articles for the month.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Got no money for a paywall. Guess I'm double boned.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For what little it's worth, it displays it without clicking the link in Mobile.
 
Cache
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's called Trickle Down.

Not what you expected??
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just a long winded way of saying "wage stagnation"
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There are a lot of expenses built into things that also were not on the table in 1985. Yes I get that you don't necessarily need super fast internet or cell phones. I need both of mine for work, and before the trump tax plan I could deduct those expenses. Can't do that anymore. That amounts to $350 a month.

Honestly my shoes and clothes don't last as long. My car knock on wood seems solid.

I don't see a way out of this economic mess. Only thing I can see is total collapse that causes oligarchs to lose wealth.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A family earning only $50,000/year probably shouldn't be renting a 3-bedroom house, which is the metric used in this chart.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: My middle class finances don't allow me to look at stuff behind paywalls.


Start cutting back on lattes.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

raerae1980: And then folks wonder why Bernie is doing so well among young voters.   We see charts like this and and get a sense of just how farked we are.


It reminds me of the Greek Austerity Vote when it was looking like Greece might get kicked out of the EU or be forced to leave to gain currency control. The governments position said "You will lose your savings and your retirement if you vote no."

The young went "Savings? Retirement? You've made certain that we can have neither already!" and voted it down.

\ Obviously, they were lying about "this would end Greece if it fails."
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Stephen_Falken: "...published by conservative think-tank..."

stoppedreadingthere.jpg

You should actually read it.  It's based on a conservative economist who said, "Huh. Maybe our shiat DOES stink."


No. I trust your analysis. But they get none of my headspace these days.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At book length, I found The Technology Trap worth reading. (A bit long for what it had to say, but still worth reading.) The century from the dawn of the second industrial revolution to the collapse of American manufacturing was a historical anomaly that we have mistaken for normal. During that century the metaphorical rising tide did lift all boats. But it was not always so.
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: raerae1980: And then folks wonder why Bernie is doing so well among young voters.   We see charts like this and and get a sense of just how farked we are.

It reminds me of the Greek Austerity Vote when it was looking like Greece might get kicked out of the EU or be forced to leave to gain currency control. The governments position said "You will lose your savings and your retirement if you vote no."

The young went "Savings? Retirement? You've made certain that we can have neither already!" and voted it down.

\ Obviously, they were lying about "this would end Greece if it fails."


This.
You can't threatean young people with inflation or the interest rate or retirement savings or the stock market. At best, massive inflation would make their student loans easier to pay off. Everything else is just money they don't have, and they'll get laid off just as easily if the stock market is booming as when it's in a slump, and a booming stock market does nothing for wages that haven't budged since the last slump.
 
Horizon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: A family earning only $50,000/year probably shouldn't be renting a 3-bedroom house, which is the metric used in this chart.


Dude have you shopped for homes recently? 3  bedroom, 2 bathrooms is like the standard now. It's irritating to me cause its just me and a dog so I don't need anywhere near that much space and I don't want to.spend that much money. Smaller houses are either decrepit shiat heaps or wildly overpriced. I saw an updated 2 bed/ 1 bath with a yard the size of a postage stamp listed for $180 farking thousand! And before you say, buy the decrepit it one and fix it up, A) I'm not that handy, B) financing for shiat heaps is a pain. I can't get a VA loan for a farked up house. So here I am, getting raked over the goddamn coals on rent again for another year.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZAZ: At book length, I found The Technology Trap worth reading. (A bit long for what it had to say, but still worth reading.) The century from the dawn of the second industrial revolution to the collapse of American manufacturing was a historical anomaly that we have mistaken for normal. During that century the metaphorical rising tide did lift all boats. But it was not always so.


Wow.  Guess we'd better lie back and get used to shiat, then.  If only we lived in a democracy...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: A family earning only $50,000/year probably shouldn't be renting a 3-bedroom house, which is the metric used in this chart.


Housing costs vary greatly. Also a 2 bedroom house for a family of 4 will work with same sex kids, not so much  kids of different sex.
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ZAZ: At book length, I found The Technology Trap worth reading. (A bit long for what it had to say, but still worth reading.) The century from the dawn of the second industrial revolution to the collapse of American manufacturing was a historical anomaly that we have mistaken for normal. During that century the metaphorical rising tide did lift all boats. But it was not always so.


There's no reason it can't be.
Cut the head off of anyone who tells you we're stuck with an aristocracy owning everything.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

freakay: Yes I get that you don't necessarily need super fast internet or cell phones. I need both of mine for work, and before the trump tax plan I could deduct those expenses. Can't do that anymore. That amounts to $350 a month.


You're paying $350/month for internet and cellphones?   Dafuq do you do that?
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Corn_Fed: A family earning only $50,000/year probably shouldn't be renting a 3-bedroom house, which is the metric used in this chart.

Housing costs vary greatly. Also a 2 bedroom house for a family of 4 will work with same sex kids, not so much  kids of different sex.


Watch the goalposts move to "THEY SHOULDN'T HAVE HAD KIDS."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Actual Middle Class died with Montgomery Ward, et al.

What's left is the One Percent, the Mortgage Slaves, and everyone else.

That's it.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Lead author Oren Cass distills it as follows: "In 1985, the typical male worker could cover a family of four's major expenditures (housing, health care, transportation, education) on 30 weeks of salary," he wrote on Twitter last week. "By 2018 it took 53 weeks. Which is a problem, there being 52 weeks in a year."

Typical big government lib. Expects the government to solve his scheduling issues.


So they expect the 1950s nuclear family to be stable forever?

What if the little woman wants some pin money?
 
kabar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: A family earning only $50,000/year probably shouldn't be renting a 3-bedroom house, which is the metric used in this chart.


I see you've completely missed the point. Perhaps you should try reading the article again.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Siberian Khatru [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GardenWeasel: Corn_Fed: A family earning only $50,000/year probably shouldn't be renting a 3-bedroom house, which is the metric used in this chart.

Housing costs vary greatly. Also a 2 bedroom house for a family of 4 will work with same sex kids, not so much  kids of different sex.


Maybe he lives in Alabama, where a one-bedroom house would be sufficient.
 
