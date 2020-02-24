 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   If you're ice fishing and drop your phone in the water, let it go, because man, it's gone   (mlive.com) divider line
    Macomb County, Michigan  
Rowena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came here to write that headline. Leaving satisfied that someone else did.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Foreigner - Cold As Ice (Official Lyric Video)


Foreigner - Cold As Ice (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube mjwV5w0IrcA
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin, Line 2
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or not.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've almost dropped mine down the hole before, but I'm not sure how I would have been able to chase it through an 8 inch diameter hole.

They must do ice fishing a bit differently in Detroit.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He and the boy who went magnet fishing should have teamed up.
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't jump into a tepid summer lake after a phone. The thing is useless. Maybe stick my hand in the water to try and grab it, but why bother?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah diving straight into freezing water can just shut you down. Especially if you're wearing a bunch of heavy clothing.  I work offshore and take water survival training, there was a great video of people getting properly farked up by freezing water and how fast it happens.
I feel like a lot of folks don't realize this and that it will just be cold. It can overwhelm your body faster than you'd imagine.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clinton body count clicks up by 1
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice fishing isn't usually a sober event in my experience, so I'd bet there was some booze at play here.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's one way to fix stupid.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Smartphone 'addiction': Young people 'panicky' when denied mobiles"
 
labman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So was it an iPhone or Android?   That's the real story here.  Man gives up life to save his ______.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
were his last words "hold my beer."?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, did it really "fall" in?
Second, who pushed him in, rather than pull him back?
"Ice fishing" issues seem like the next "went swimming with cement shoes" thing.
Not that I mind...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frozen III: Dr. Kelvin's Revenge
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: Yeah diving straight into freezing water can just shut you down. Especially if you're wearing a bunch of heavy clothing.  I work offshore and take water survival training, there was a great video of people getting properly farked up by freezing water and how fast it happens.
I feel like a lot of folks don't realize this and that it will just be cold. It can overwhelm your body faster than you'd imagine.
I feel like a lot of folks don't realize this and that it will just be cold. It can overwhelm your body faster than you'd imagine.


My cold water training involved us taking turns in a gumby suit and being "rescued". Of course we were tied off very very well

But all it took was a moment of getting splashed on the exposed face to completely disorient. And every year there was a rookie who was SURE he could handle it. He couldn't. And we saw that the ropes worked
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I pose the question: Does technology create more ways for people to die? Or since we all know that technology exists, can we ignore it and return to the old ways we died?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: My cold water training involved us taking turns in a gumby suit and being "rescued". Of course we were tied off very very well

But all it took was a moment of getting splashed on the exposed face to completely disorient. And every year there was a rookie who was SURE he could handle it. He couldn't. And we saw that the ropes worked
I feel like a lot of folks don't realize this and that it will just be cold. It can overwhelm your body faster than you'd imagine.

My cold water training involved us taking turns in a gumby suit and being "rescued". Of course we were tied off very very well

But all it took was a moment of getting splashed on the exposed face to completely disorient. And every year there was a rookie who was SURE he could handle it. He couldn't. And we saw that the ropes worked


Yeah it's wild.  I've never been exposed to truly cold water. Diving in the Puget Sound was the worst and full bladder and a proper wet suit could get me through that.  Even there having ~50deg/f water go down your back was enough to remind me that I could easily die out here, and fast.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rowena: Came here to write that headline. Leaving satisfied that someone else did.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mjwV5w0I​rcA]


Be willing to sacrifice your phone.
 
liberaltrucker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why would you do that? Unless it's waterproof it's useless anyway.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Yeah it's wild.  I've never been exposed to truly cold water. Diving in the Puget Sound was the worst and full bladder and a proper wet suit could get me through that.  Even there having ~50deg/f water go down your back was enough to remind me that I could easily die out here, and fast.
I feel like a lot of folks don't realize this and that it will just be cold. It can overwhelm your body faster than you'd imagine.

My cold water training involved us taking turns in a gumby suit and being "rescued". Of course we were tied off very very well

But all it took was a moment of getting splashed on the exposed face to completely disorient. And every year there was a rookie who was SURE he could handle it. He couldn't. And we saw that the ropes worked

Yeah it's wild.  I've never been exposed to truly cold water. Diving in the Puget Sound was the worst and full bladder and a proper wet suit could get me through that.  Even there having ~50deg/f water go down your back was enough to remind me that I could easily die out here, and fast.


One year, I was in the water and there was a small spot in the stitching of the crotch that wasn't quite fully waterproof. A pinhole really. Nothing Much

The water that slowly trickled in and down my leg was unbearable. Crazy contrast from the rest of my body that was somehow trying to convince my brain that I was in hot water. Go figure
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Yeah diving straight into freezing water can just shut you down. Especially if you're wearing a bunch of heavy clothing.  I work offshore and take water survival training, there was a great video of people getting properly farked up by freezing water and how fast it happens.
I feel like a lot of folks don't realize this and that it will just be cold. It can overwhelm your body faster than you'd imagine.
I feel like a lot of folks don't realize this and that it will just be cold. It can overwhelm your body faster than you'd imagine.


I've also done cold water training.

I was amazed how long you can survive for, actually. I've also done polar bear swims.

Of course, that's floating, not farking diving like an idiot into a condition where you only have a small hole to aim for as you come back up, all to chase an object that held zero value as of submerging.

/Guess it could've been in a diving case or something.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: My cold water training involved us taking turns in a gumby suit and being "rescued". Of course we were tied off very very well

But all it took was a moment of getting splashed on the exposed face to completely disorient. And every year there was a rookie who was SURE he could handle it. He couldn't. And we saw that the ropes worked
I feel like a lot of folks don't realize this and that it will just be cold. It can overwhelm your body faster than you'd imagine.

My cold water training involved us taking turns in a gumby suit and being "rescued". Of course we were tied off very very well

But all it took was a moment of getting splashed on the exposed face to completely disorient. And every year there was a rookie who was SURE he could handle it. He couldn't. And we saw that the ropes worked


Huh. When we jump in with drysuits I never have that issue.

I must be special. Or fat. Probably fat. :)
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Monkey: I wouldn't jump into a tepid summer lake after a phone. The thing is useless. Maybe stick my hand in the water to try and grab it, but why bother?


I might be tempted to go after my keys, but given my history with phones, I just assume they're living on borrowed time anyway.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: were his last words "hold my beer."?


They were "glub glub".
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If the phone ends up in the water in the winter, wait until summer to see if you can find it and use it as a display piece on the mantle to testify to your butterfingers skill.
 
Daneowner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rowena: Came here to write that headline. Leaving satisfied that someone else did.


Could have used lyrics to frozen
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: They were "glub glub".

They were "glub glub".


Translated into "I'm an idiot who is dying trying to rescue something I can replace".
 
Petey4335
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Could be worse.... this happened last Friday. Public landing across the street. 3 fire departments.  Emergency vehicles had to park in my driveway.
At least the hulk was moved today.... this is about 50 feet to the right of the landing this morning.
/the 2 kids got out of the car safely.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Could be worse.... this happened last Friday. Public landing across the street. 3 fire departments.  Emergency vehicles had to park in my driveway.
At least the hulk was moved today.... this is about 50 feet to the right of the landing this morning.
/the 2 kids got out of the car safely.


So the car was on fire, on a frozen lake?

Whoof.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I totally view this as a failure and denunciation of the American Consumer system.

A true Capitalist would have rejoiced at the opportunity to acquire the newest phone.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: My cold water training involved us taking turns in a gumby suit and being "rescued". Of course we were tied off very very well

But all it took was a moment of getting splashed on the exposed face to completely disorient. And every year there was a rookie who was SURE he could handle it. He couldn't. And we saw that the ropes worked
I feel like a lot of folks don't realize this and that it will just be cold. It can overwhelm your body faster than you'd imagine.

My cold water training involved us taking turns in a gumby suit and being "rescued". Of course we were tied off very very well

But all it took was a moment of getting splashed on the exposed face to completely disorient. And every year there was a rookie who was SURE he could handle it. He couldn't. And we saw that the ropes worked


When I was in my early 20s, I took a bet ($600 or something) that I wouldn't jump in a steadily rushing river that was just thawing from an Ohio winter. I stripped down to my T-shirt and boxers (so I'd have dry layers to put on - this was an ad hoc decision) and jumped in. I jumped higher than I wanted to and went under. Once my head went under I was useless. Fortunately my buddy was able to hook my shirt and bring me close enough to a ledge that I could throw my body out - otherwise, my dumb ass would be dead long ago.

My 20s were a dark period. And stupid.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

omg bbq: So the car was on fire, on a frozen lake?

Whoof.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

At least the hulk was moved today.... this is about 50 feet to the right of the landing this morning.
[Fark user image image 425x318]

/the 2 kids got out of the car safely.

So the car was on fire, on a frozen lake?

Whoof.


Does that qualify as ironic?  Feels like it should.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Yeah it's wild.  I've never been exposed to truly cold water. Diving in the Puget Sound was the worst and full bladder and a proper wet suit could get me through that.  Even there having ~50deg/f water go down your back was enough to remind me that I could easily die out here, and fast.
I feel like a lot of folks don't realize this and that it will just be cold. It can overwhelm your body faster than you'd imagine.

My cold water training involved us taking turns in a gumby suit and being "rescued". Of course we were tied off very very well

But all it took was a moment of getting splashed on the exposed face to completely disorient. And every year there was a rookie who was SURE he could handle it. He couldn't. And we saw that the ropes worked

Yeah it's wild.  I've never been exposed to truly cold water. Diving in the Puget Sound was the worst and full bladder and a proper wet suit could get me through that.  Even there having ~50deg/f water go down your back was enough to remind me that I could easily die out here, and fast.


As a certified diver with a tank in the garage...
Yes, diving in cold sucks.
No. Really, it sucks...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I pose the question: Does technology create more ways for people to die? Or since we all know that technology exists, can we ignore it and return to the old ways we died?


Yes. May I introduce you to the Yaphet Kotto sponsored Spaghettification Black Hole Simulator where each atom of your body will be sequentially plucked as it approaches a singularity. Needless to say, it's dreadful
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Could be worse.... this happened last Friday. Public landing across the street. 3 fire departments.  Emergency vehicles had to park in my driveway.
At least the hulk was moved today.... this is about 50 feet to the right of the landing this morning.
/the 2 kids got out of the car safely.


Teenage decision making at its finest. I dimly recall being almost that stupid about 40 years ago or so, and I am glad I didn't quite get to that level of stupid.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hachitori: I totally view this as a failure and denunciation of the American Consumer system.

A true Capitalist would have rejoiced at the opportunity to acquire the newest phone.


I criticized a buddy once for constantly not taking care of his phone.

He revealed his wife only lets him upgrade when they break, hehe.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Teenage decision making at its finest. I dimly recall being almost that stupid about 40 years ago or so, and I am glad I didn't quite get to that level of stupid.
At least the hulk was moved today.... this is about 50 feet to the right of the landing this morning.
/the 2 kids got out of the car safely.

Teenage decision making at its finest. I dimly recall being almost that stupid about 40 years ago or so, and I am glad I didn't quite get to that level of stupid.


Thing is: that part of the lake was plowed specifically to make room to practice ice driving. There were races a couple miles away on the other side of the lake last weekend. Would have been more weekends of races but it hasn't been cold enough this year.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not much of a friend if he let you jump into the water
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fat boy: Darwin, Line 2


Definitely a nominee for this year's award.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The victim did not resurface after jumping in after his phone. Emergency responders pulled his body from the water a few hours later."

Probably stopped for a selfie at the bottom...
 
