(Twitter)   Uh, guys   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spanish Flu 2: Electric Boogaloo
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wash your hands you filthy mother*ckers.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to book tickets to Madagascar.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No doubt Fearless Leader will deal with this crisis in his usual style when it hits America. WE.ARE.FARKED!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it's time for a Volume II.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

BRING IT!!
*PHARP*
Cunning plan not thought through.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Shut.

DOWN.

FARK.COM
 
Two16
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Spanish Flu 2: Electric Boogaloo


African Rabies
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Eep!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't blame me.  I voted for Giant Space Rock.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm just over 50 with asthma. This will be what kills me.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Just wash your hands you filthy mother*ckers.


While I don't want to in any way take away from that advice, which is absolutely true, there's an increasing amount of evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has an airborne vector.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If the global infection rate is 60%, and the mortality rate of infected is 10%, that's several million dead.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I ran some simulations on this and I was pretty much able to kill everyone but Greenland.
 
Scythed
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To the ~2% of the human population who are about to die, we salute you
 
manhole
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FREAK OUT!
 
Marine1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You mean that the decisive action of glorious Chinese Communist Party and the steadfastness of honorable Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics didn't stop the virus? Next thing you're gonna tell me is the WHO bought the ChiCom bullshiat hook, line, and sinker.
 
Juc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well at least some of us won't die from the pandemic.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: NewportBarGuy: Just wash your hands you filthy mother*ckers.

While I don't want to in any way take away from that advice, which is absolutely true, there's an increasing amount of evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has an airborne vector.


Totally, understood. I was being flippant. And if people are taking medical advice from the Fark.com then they are probably already dead.
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Yeah I'm just over 50 with asthma. This will be what kills me.


Username kinda checks out
 
HempHead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Looks like it's time for a Volume II.

[Fark user image image 307x410]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Yeah I'm just over 50 with asthma. This will be what kills me.


I suggest we all party like its 1982...
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Yeah I'm just over 50 with asthma. This will be what kills me.


sooo... Can I have your stuff?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't mind me, I'm just going to stock up on Pedialyte, bottled water, aspirin, and albuterol.

Does anyone know where I can get albuterol over the counter?
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Vote Captain Trips 2020!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have tickets to Vagas, looking forward to meeting Cpt. Trips!
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To clarify for those who are still confused about it: "pandemic" refers to the distribution of a disease, not the severity of one.

/TMYK
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What, they won't even let them out to visit the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Gardens?

What a bunch of dodos.
 
HempHead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: If the global infection rate is 60%, and the mortality rate of infected is 10%, that's several million dead.


2%, not 10%.

That would still be 100,000,000 dead.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can't be bothered with linking to the actual article, subby?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: If the global infection rate is 60%, and the mortality rate of infected is 10%, that's several million dead.


Boomers finally get what they deserve

/i kid
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Two16: FlashHarry: Spanish Flu 2: Electric Boogaloo

African Rabies


Remember, head north
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Really?
REALLY FARK?!?!?!?

Man, you guys are 1. Slacking 2. Suck a fat baby's dick. 3. OK, *I'LL*  do it. jebus...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're overdue for a pandemic.
 
EL EM
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Venice has cancelled carnevale, and Milan plans on just live streaming fashion shows, no normal fashion week.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought everybody was already prepared? Everyone has said everything is all ready to go and it's all under control so saying something like everyone needs to be prepared is pointless.

Right?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
bigmemes.funnyjunk.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: H31N0US: Yeah I'm just over 50 with asthma. This will be what kills me.

sooo... Can I have your stuff wife?


/End of the world, might as well go for it.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Don't mind me, I'm just going to stock up on Pedialyte, bottled water, aspirin, and albuterol.

Does anyone know where I can get albuterol over the counter?


Albuter-Hut has the best deals, however Ventolitainment is a little sexier.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 850x478]

No doubt Fearless Leader will deal with this crisis in his usual style when it hits America. WE.ARE.FARKED!


Thank goodness he probably knows more about it than anybody, anybody, and that he will probably explain why is Obama, Hillary, and the Mexicans' fault.
 
Maturin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HempHead: MrBallou: Looks like it's time for a Volume II.

[Fark user image image 307x410]

[Fark user image 371x635]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: We're overdue for a pandemic.


We get a flu pandemic every year. What are you talking about?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
#BREAKING World must prepare for 'potential pandemic': WHO chief

Wait, haven't we been doing that? It's been a "potential pandemic" for weeks now. Are we not preparing?
 
Juc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HempHead: Huggermugger: If the global infection rate is 60%, and the mortality rate of infected is 10%, that's several million dead.

2%, not 10%.

That would still be 100,000,000 dead.


and that's if it doesn't mutate, which it probably will, although my hope is for it to make healthy stuff taste as good as junk food to the infected. Or like the ability to breathe fire, that'd be handy during bbq season.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've said this before: We have absolutely no idea how many people are already infected in the US. The problem is that they are only testing people with a known contact with China, or their known contacts. The symptoms are so similar to a cold or flu that the only sign is an uptick in pneumonia cases that will take weeks to show up. I sincerely believe that containment won't work, and it is time to focus on slowing the spread through closing schools, canceling public events, encouraging teleworking, etc.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Which one of you farked the monkey?
 
