(Fox5 DC)   Imagine this on your morning commute...w/video
majestic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a dipshiat.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like he actually made two illegal u-turns.
First when he turned around on the off-ramp, then when he tried to re-enter traffic from said off-ramp (using it as an on-ramp).
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jeremy Clarkson on Lorry Driving
Youtube imhBoE56OEs


This guy?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That was actually some seriously good driving of the truck.

WHERE and WHEN he chose to display it -- asinine.

But the driving itself, quite impressive.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh...
Not sure what got him there to begin with, that's probably the biggest issue.
The "remerging"? That wasn't handled too badly, what the fark else was he to do? Not like he got up to ramming speed and just made it happen.
FFS, nothing happened because of it.

Other note, do those trailer wheels pivot? Seemed like a tight swing in, but I'm not a truck driver...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I went up the down ramp on a motorycle once.  Traffic juuuust past the ramp was a parking lot so I said fark it and scooted.

Some dude at the very top blocked me and demanded to know if I had been drinking, lol.  I told him traffic was farked and to mind his own business.  Next thing you know he drove down the ramp right up to what turned out to be a 3 mile praking lot.

/Three cheers for I85 in Gwinnett County, Ga
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Warthog: That was actually some seriously good driving of the truck.

WHERE and WHEN he chose to display it -- asinine.

But the driving itself, quite impressive.


It's the where and when that make him a bad driver. Training matters not if you don't know where and when to properly execute it.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He was the only driver going the right way.
 
nursetim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fat boy: [YouTube video: Jeremy Clarkson on Lorry Driving]

This guy?


That's more up James May's alley.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He made a mistake by turning onto the wrong ramp, then fixed it. Rather well. I can see fines and maybe a suspension for a while, but unless he has priors, not a jailable offense.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
WTF  was the guy thinking?   Just go to the next on ramp ya moron.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ less than a minute ago  
About 12 years back I remember driving from the Sibley Memorial hospital near DC to a parkway going (ultimately) to Gettysburg.

Anyway, the ramp onto the parkway was either an on-ramp or off-ramp, depending on the time of day. Also, free deer...
 
