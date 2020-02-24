 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Eastern Kentucky has been underwater for weeks. For some reason, that ark they built out there nowhere to be seen   (theatlantic.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Ark" is in Northern Kentucky. The flooding is in Southeastern Kentucky, about 100 miles away. Just fyi...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they remember when it's time to vote for Moscow Mitch.....oh wait, this is Kentucky, they'll probably blame it on Obama.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: Hope they remember when it's time to vote for Moscow Mitch.....oh wait, this is Kentucky, they'll probably blame it on Obama.


...or Hillary.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all shiate floats.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, no.  Why would I?
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This stuff gets bumped from the natl news cycles all the time. Virus talk, Astros, primary debates, etc are all bigger draws until weather creates a deathcount worth noticing.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In Whitley County, where I'm from, a 74-year-old man drowned in his car after he tried to drive through high water to get to his job as a security guard at a coal mine."

A death none more Kentucky.
 
Juan_Kerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody cares about the people in Eastern Kentucky, or that general part part of the US.
England may have shipped their criminals to Australia, they shipped their poor, lazy, and mentally ill to the US, many of whom ended up in Eastern Kentucky on worthless land.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Juan_Kerr: Nobody cares about the people in Eastern Kentucky, or that general part part of the US.
England may have shipped their criminals to Australia, they shipped their poor, lazy, and mentally ill to the US, many of whom ended up in Eastern Kentucky on worthless land.

[Fark user image image 328x499]


If only inbreeding eliminated trigger fingers.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

beezeltown: The "Ark" is in Northern Kentucky. The flooding is in Southeastern Kentucky, about 100 miles away. Just fyi...


We're going to need a bigger trailer.
 
th0th
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Juan_Kerr: Nobody cares about the people in Eastern Kentucky, or that general part part of the US.
England may have shipped their criminals to Australia, they shipped their poor, lazy, and mentally ill to the US, many of whom ended up in Eastern Kentucky on worthless land.

[Fark user image image 328x499]

If only inbreeding eliminated trigger fingers.


It's somewhat hard to hold a weapon correctly with six fingers. Not to mention being albino in the old Kentucky sunshine.
 
Cache
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There is no such thing as climate change flooding.  Those are the tears of Jesus because we allow gays.

/Don't laugh.  Millions of Americans actually believe this.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cache: There is no such thing as climate change flooding.  Those are the tears of Jesus because we allow gays.

/Don't laugh.  Millions of Americans actually believe this.


I blame it on children being beaten when they try to pray in school.  That and all the forced abortions.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Hope they remember when it's time to vote for Moscow Mitch.....oh wait, this is Kentucky, they'll probably blame it on Obama.


You're saying Mitch stole Obama's weather machine?
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Its almost like God is punishing them for something. Wonder what it could be.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
malnutrition, poor education and poverty are so funny when they happen to strangers!  yay us- fark them.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This article was written by a farking moron.

"When trouble comes to rural people-whether they're in Kentucky, California, Montana, or Michigan-the media mostly shrug. The public as a whole is no better, as people seem to have little sympathy for these rural areas."

Because you vote against your own interests, and ours, and then want to whine about the effects of your vote, you entitled pieces of shiat.

"But people in rural areas value their communities just as much as anyone else. "

So farking what? If your community is a lake, grow gills or move. You farking dumbshiats.

" They say they care about the land, yet they often elect politicians who value profit over the environment. Rural voters' support of Trump is widespread, even though he has been designated by several environmental groups as the "worst president in history.""

Yes. This is a large part of why they are hated, resented, and mocked.

"Media only exacerbated the portrayal of rural people as stupid, lazy, filthy, and worthless. "

When we should have been building monuments to the brave chucklefarks that shovel mud out of their trailer and go back to voting republican so they can do it again in a generation.

"Besides being irritating, the stereotype of rural people as inferior and separate has also allowed Americans to take the effects of climate change in this area less seriously, to let the devastation slip by unnoticed. By turning a blind eye to rural people, we are turning a blind eye to climate change. "

Motherfarker, YOU JUST SAID that it's idiots from flyover country voting to continue turning a blind eye. You people build a sandcastle, kick it over, and then blame Poseidon. Go fark yourselves, I hope you farking drown. Not because you deserve it, although you do, but because without you idiots voting against us we can start handling climate change responsibly.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: malnutrition, poor education and poverty are so funny when they happen to strangers!  yay us- fark them.


Yes, fark them, because the only thing standing between them and solving their problems is THEM. Californians didn't forced the midwest and southern states to be ignorant piles of filth. You did it to yourselves.
 
