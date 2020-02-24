 Skip to content
(Guardian) NewsFlash From Miramax to Supermax   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Harvey Weinstein, New York jury, Weinstein of rape, Sexual assault, criminal sex act  
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well... bye!
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad move on using a walker for sympathy, Harvey.  You should have went the "oxygen tank and mask" route:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Artist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaannnnddd....how many Hollywood Moguls are "cleaning house" now?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he can get rid of that walker now... or does he have to wait for the appeal?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is it.

This is the headline.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Harvey Weinstein
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as someone pointed out, these are state charges so der Trumpenfuhrer can't pardon him.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He beat the most serious charges, but there's still another case in California.  This is a good start.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: And as someone pointed out, these are state charges so der Trumpenfuhrer can't pardon him.


He's a "Hollywood liberal." I'm guessing Trump wouldn't lift a finger anyway.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't buy your way outta this one chump.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: And as someone pointed out, these are state charges so der Trumpenfuhrer can't pardon him.


I can't believe that has to be pointed out, but here we are.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later, assbone.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed by that much.
Headline: "Guilty? #HimToo"
 
Catymogo1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally some good farking news
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: And as someone pointed out, these are state charges so der Trumpenfuhrer can't pardon him.


A major Democratic donor? Yeah, that was never going to happen.
 
mrsleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh...wait till the sentencing before you rejoice.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weinstein didn't kill himself!

(don't mind me, just practicing)
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Bout damn time.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: HedlessChickn: And as someone pointed out, these are state charges so der Trumpenfuhrer can't pardon him.

A major Democratic donor? Yeah, that was never going to happen.


... And if you're tempted to say "but Blagojevich," understand that Blago is, above all, a non-ideological guy who wanted to practice transactional politics and operate his office for his own personal benefit. In other words, a reflection of Trump.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he a Trump supporter?  If so he'll be pardoned by the end of March.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrsleep: Uh...wait till the sentencing before you rejoice.


Absolutely. But there are two separate minimum 5 years he's looking at. Hopefully, that phlegm ball of a shiatstain of a puke puddle will be enjoying 10+ at the grey bar hotel.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suck a dick, Harvey!
 
Flagg99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was never going to be any other outcome. Not that I believe he's innocent, but he was convicted long ago thanks to the massive amount of media coverage. Surprised he skated on a few counts.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: And as someone pointed out, these are state charges so der Trumpenfuhrer can't pardon him.


No but the governor can....I give it a week
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark.comView Full Size
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Super Chronic: HedlessChickn: And as someone pointed out, these are state charges so der Trumpenfuhrer can't pardon him.

A major Democratic donor? Yeah, that was never going to happen.

... And if you're tempted to say "but Blagojevich," understand that Blago is, above all, a non-ideological guy who wanted to practice transactional politics and operate his office for his own personal benefit. In other words, a reflection of Trump.


Plus, he was on "Celebrity Apprentice."

i mean, I know it sounds like a flippant statement, but I think that played a major factor in this.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrsleep: Uh...wait till the sentencing before you rejoice.


I get your point, but the verdict itself is significant. Even if the sentence is light, it's now settled that he's a rapist. That means quite a bit for the victims. It also means he isn't coming back either professionally or in political circles.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/quick & dirty
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I'm in India now Harvey, I'll sign the pardon when I get back.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phenn: mrsleep: Uh...wait till the sentencing before you rejoice.

Absolutely. But there are two separate minimum 5 years he's looking at. Hopefully, that phlegm ball of a shiatstain of a puke puddle will be enjoying 10+ at the grey bar hotel.


I'm hoping the sentence ends up being effectively life. That choad needs to never see the outside of the stony lonesome ever again.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He might go with a full body cast for his trial in LA
 
wearetheworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Super Chronic: HedlessChickn: And as someone pointed out, these are state charges so der Trumpenfuhrer can't pardon him.

A major Democratic donor? Yeah, that was never going to happen.

... And if you're tempted to say "but Blagojevich," understand that Blago is, above all, a non-ideological guy who wanted to practice transactional politics and operate his office for his own personal benefit. In other words, a reflection of Trump.


Unlike Weinstein, who raped women, a reflection of Madlibs everywhere.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Suck a dick, Harvey!


He'll be known in the cellblock as Harvey Ballbanger.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't watch your cornhole, bud!
 
ForceIsStrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But not the two most serious charges so what will he get? House arrest?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: And as someone pointed out, these are state charges so der Trumpenfuhrer can't pardon him.


$20 says he tries anyway.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phenn: mrsleep: Uh...wait till the sentencing before you rejoice.

Absolutely. But there are two separate minimum 5 years he's looking at. Hopefully, that phlegm ball of a shiatstain of a puke puddle will be enjoying 10+ at the grey bar hotel.


Nope, there's no 5 year minimum for third degree rape. He could get a year or two, or unfortunately, probation.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: HedlessChickn: And as someone pointed out, these are state charges so der Trumpenfuhrer can't pardon him.

No but the governor can....I give it a week


lolwut
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: Super Chronic: Super Chronic: HedlessChickn: And as someone pointed out, these are state charges so der Trumpenfuhrer can't pardon him.

A major Democratic donor? Yeah, that was never going to happen.

... And if you're tempted to say "but Blagojevich," understand that Blago is, above all, a non-ideological guy who wanted to practice transactional politics and operate his office for his own personal benefit. In other words, a reflection of Trump.

Plus, he was on "Celebrity Apprentice."

i mean, I know it sounds like a flippant statement, but I think that played a major factor in this.


Doesn't sound flippant at all.

I mean, it should sound flippant, but this is the timeline we're in.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: Is he a Trump supporter?  If so he'll be pardoned by the end of March.


Do you even think before you post? Jesus Christ.
 
RulerOfNone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Root out the rest of the sex offenders too.  All of them.

ALL OF THEM.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Suck a dick, Harvey!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doktor Merkwrdiglieben
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Hour of the Pig is over. After years of Flirting With Disaster and Crossing the Line, The Human Stain is leaving his own Sin City and will be incarcerated.

The Upside?

He will Scream until he's Blue in the Face as several Inglourious Basterds who are Addicted to (prison) Love pound him 47 Meters Down.
 
YodaBlues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In prison, he'll be the plant.
 
