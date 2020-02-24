 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New England Public Radio)   Antivaxxers: "Nanananah not listening, can't hear you, fake news"   (nepr.net) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Autism, Pregnancy, UMass Amherst study, Autism spectrum, Asperger syndrome, UMass epidemiologist Youssef Oulhote, PDD-NOS, possible link  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 8:50 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So I should stop my daily Ajax injections?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man, this is bad news for those people that give their kids bleach enemas to cure autism.
 
covfefe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The hormone-disrupting chemicals, known as phthalates, are found in products like shampoo, fragrance and pesticides. The study found that babies exposed in the womb to higher concentrations of those chemicals were more likely to develop autistic traits, like social impairment.

Well, you have to keep your womb shampooed!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: So I should stop my daily Ajax injections?


No, but the Tide PODS habit's gotta go. And stop chugging Pantene.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The hormone-disrupting chemicals, known as phthalates, are found in products like shampoo, fragrance and pesticides.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Chemlight Battery: So I should stop my daily Ajax injections?

No, but the Tide PODS habit's gotta go. And stop chugging Pantene.


What about my Cinnamon Whiskey and Axe Body Spray cocktail? I call it FireBalls.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Man, this is bad news for those people that give their kids bleach enemas to cure autism.


I like you, but even joking about using undiluted bleach keeps it in the mind of the tide pod eaters as a possible solution.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dwedit: [Fark user image 850x548]


This will always be funny to me.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There is no one cause for autism, and they will never find one.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
UMass epidemiologist Youssef Oulhote said that since folic acid in pregnancy is already recommended to help prevent birth defects, "That may constitute a very effective and easy intervention [to reduce the risk of autism] instead of waiting for regulations and other things of these chemicals that may take a long time."

..."I would characterize this as a study that we can build on," he said. "Basically, there is no single study that establishes a final link [to autism]. This science progresses and evolves by accumulation.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report