(The Hill)   22 studies agree: 'Medicare for All' saves money. Still waiting on report from 30 Helens   (thehill.com) divider line
22
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The chief opposition of Med4All isn't about the fiscal realities. It's about race.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: The chief opposition of Med4All isn't about the fiscal realities. It's about race.


No, it's also private profits. A LOT about private profits, or lack thereof.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh yeah? Well my wife says eating at home instead of going to Taco Bell three times a day would save money. Doesn't mean I'm gonna do it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But Foxnews says it would break the country and we wont be able to increase spending for the military.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: The chief opposition of Med4All isn't about the fiscal realities. It's about race wealth.


The fact that, in America, those two categories overlap tightly shouldn't shift the focus - you're looking at rich people seeing wealth redistribution, namely "away from the rich and towards the poor."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mike Doughty - 27 Jennifers
Youtube 1nN_5kkYR6k
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Dems really need to knock off calling it "Medicare for all".  Call it Expanded Obamacare.  Hell, take every chance to mention Obama that you can get.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter.

The 'but but government bad' brainwashed mouth breathers will never be convinced.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"BuT HoW WiLl wE pAy FoR iT?" asks Americans, who've been effectively Jedi mind tricked into believing Republicans when they present a napkin doodle that says if we cut revenue it'll somehow generate revenue.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I believe the proper retort is to yell "30 Trillion Dollars" over and over again.

/ That, and insist that people "love" their health insurance plans
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
30 Helens are Canadian.  I'm fairly certain they'd be supportive.
 
GORDON
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: The chief opposition of Med4All isn't about the fiscal realities. It's about race.


Not at all, not even close.  It's about private insurance companies that spend millions every year bribing lawmakers.
 
DancinMoogle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

groppet: But Foxnews says it would break the country and we wont be able to increase spending for the military.


Look, if we have better healthcare, we'll have healthier senior citizens.  And if we have healthier seniors, nobody will be able to stay on our lawn.  Win-win.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Something tells me the for profit medical industry, medical insurance companies, and pharmaceutical companies would be very displeased with Medicare for All.  Something about profits....
 
RulerOfNone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There is no war but the class war.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I believe the proper retort is to yell "30 Trillion Dollars" over and over again.

/ That, and insist that people "love" their health insurance plans


And my retort is that we've spend over ten trillion dollars on useless wars and tax cuts for the wealthy, and all we have to show for it is a more radical generation of terrorism and a bigger class schism. Perhaps spending money on making people are healthy and aren't financially immobilized by their health would be a wiser investment that'll pay for itself sooner rather than later?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
BUT YOU'RE TRYING TO TAKE AWAY MY INSURANCE! I LOVE MY INSURANCE COMPANY!
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Of course, let's compare the two.

Private insurance has doctors, pharmacists, and other providers submitting to check coverage and to request payment.  So does publicly-funded medical insurance.

Private insurance has staff that work in those medical offices to make those submissions.  So does the publicly-funded version.

Private insurance has low-level working-employees whose jobs are to physically review claims and otherwise process them, has mid-level management that oversee the low-level employees, IT and data processing staff to keep the systems running, directors that run various departments, and upper level management to coordinate the whole thing.  So does the public option.

Private insurance has shareholders that bought stock in the companies, organized into boards of directors, large stockholders, private equity stockholders, and small-scale stockholders, all looking for the best way to increase the value of their shares in the companies and to maximize dividends paid-out to themselves.  The public option has ...

...

...
 
KIA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter if 122 people pulled studies out of their butts "predicting" it will save money.  Government and the political parties will find a way to shiatty it up so it is inefficient and corrupt.
 
DancinMoogle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OrionXVI: Something tells me the for profit medical industry, medical insurance companies, and pharmaceutical companies would be very displeased with Medicare for All.  Something about profits....


I don't so much mind giving the money to pharmaceutical companies, because there will always be something new to cure or some mutation to figure out that requires an influx of resources.  But insurance can go suck the fiery butthole of Satan.  They're driving the cost of pretty much everything through the roof as it is.
 
Cbillrun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey look! Hoorible health care! But it's free you nazi.
 
MikeBoomshadow
‘’ less than a minute ago  

groppet: But Foxnews says it would break the country and we wont be able to increase spending for the military.


By which they mean contracts and capital outlay. Individual servicemembers get paid way too little and often get overpriced substandard gear.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

