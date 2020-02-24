 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Scotsman)   Pro tip: If you're going to rob a bank with a pillowcase over your head, make a note to cut eye holes in the pillowcase. Facepalm tag and fail tag kick dumbass tag in the butt   (scotsman.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Robbery, Prison, Bank robbery, Matthew Davies, defence counsel, Pillow, counsel Lorraine Glancy, bank robber  
•       •       •

586 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 1:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All i see is a headline, no story.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If two holes aren't enough, maybe cut a lot more.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 850x478]


CAME FOR THIS
 
Insain2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Drug free (or sober) in jail/prison?????

Guess it's UK thing??
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 850x478]


/shakes fist
 
gnosis301
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dwedit: If two holes aren't enough, maybe cut a lot more.

[i.pinimg.com image 236x236]


But then you'll only get rocks...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
First thing I thought of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phaedra
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Exactly what I thought of and came to see if it was in this thread, so thank you.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
His wife wouldn't let him cut up one of her good pillow cases.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report