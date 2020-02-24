 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   You can't celebrate a carnival in Germany without a car plowing into the crowd, injuring 15 people.The motive is currently unknown (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Artificial intelligence, Transgender, Robotics, Kirk Douglas, Primary school, Mind, Drag queen, Artificial Intelligence Robots  
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Facepalm, Artificial intelligence, Transgender, Robotics, Kirk Douglas, Primary school, Mind, Drag queen, Artificial Intelligence Robots

umm. okay
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hitler, did someone reincarnate you?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too soon to say if this was a terrorist act. After all, there's a very good chance he was just a typical Mercedes driver.
 
ecor1
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
No motive as yet. Options - white supremacist terrorism, islamic terrorism, incel. Any I missed?
 
Trik
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm sure someone on Fark will inform us that the driver is an Incel.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It's too soon to say if this was a terrorist act. After all, there's a very good chance he was just a typical Mercedes driver.


Now is not the time to talk about car control.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
He was just looking for Country Kitchen Buffet
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: He was just looking for Country Kitchen Buffet


Schnitzel Bar ... Duh.
 
invictus2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ecor1: No motive as yet. Options - white supremacist terrorism, islamic terrorism, incel. Any I missed?


Kirk Douglas primary school educated drag queen robot that's what you missed
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How do you say "very fine person" in German?
 
Wanton Pearl Clutchery [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ecor1: No motive as yet. Options - white supremacist terrorism, islamic terrorism, incel. Any I missed?


Too much Stephen King?
 
AUAIOMRN
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

invictus2: Facepalm, Artificial intelligence, Transgender, Robotics, Kirk Douglas, Primary school, Mind, Drag queen, Artificial Intelligence Robots

umm. okay


Pretty naive to think Kirk Douglas wasn't involved if you ask me.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In light of everything else in Germany over the past year, probably some white nationalist who thought he saw refugees in the crowd.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ecor1: No motive as yet. Options - white supremacist terrorism, islamic terrorism, incel. Any I missed?


Road rager who didn't check his traffic app for closures
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ecor1: No motive as yet. Options - white supremacist terrorism, islamic terrorism, incel. Any I missed?


Old person looking for a farmer's market
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ecor1: No motive as yet. Options - white supremacist terrorism, islamic terrorism, incel. Any I missed?


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trik: I'm sure someone on Fark will inform us that the driver is an Incel.


bing.comView Full Size
 
