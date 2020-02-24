 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Sell Mortimer Sell, sorry I can't I have an account with Fidelity   (cnbc.com) divider line
28
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have an account with Fidelity, so I was not getting a kick...
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
let's just get this out of the way....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Due to higher-than-usual volumes, some clients may have experienced delays in accessing some online features as the market opened but our systems are fine and up and running," Schwab Public Relations told CNBC.

Translation: Due to a reasonable amount of traffic on our billion dollar servers, we decided that absolutely nobody could access their accounts. Deal with it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: let's just get this out of the way....

[Fark user image 500x250]


I'd prop up her stock prices, if you know what I mean.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: let's just get this out of the way....

[Fark user image 500x250]


obscuretrainmovies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

I dunno why, but this part was hotter. And of course, every single second of screen time in Fish Called Wanda.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
nothing shady there at all
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: let's just get this out of the way....

[Fark user image 500x250]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hammettman: Have an account with Fidelity, so I was not getting a kick...


Oh wait I'm laughing at your pain.
Let me laugh even harder.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Actually I have Fidelity too but I'm subject to so many trading rules I don't even bother trying to manage it.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Panic Selling or "buying the dip" causing increasing volumes?

/Most people should just do nothing, the avalanche has already started, too late for the pebbles to vote.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: nothing shady there at all


Yeah funny how all the trading stock apps go kaboom when the markets start going down so the high frequence trading has more time to sell it all before the dumb clients do?
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm not a well versed financial guru but I was looking to put more money into stocks and my main thought was "oh good, they're down a bit, that'll save me some money" or do we actually expect like this is the end?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: I'm not a well versed financial guru but I was looking to put more money into stocks and my main thought was "oh good, they're down a bit, that'll save me some money" or do we actually expect like this is the end?


If canned food and ammunition futures are the only thing going up, then it's not just a cycle.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that why I couldn't sell my stock in Pan-Am?
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: let's just get this out of the way....

[Fark user image 500x250]


Well, no.  I suggest that putting that right IN THE WAY was a good thing.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also, I'm literally watching the Star Trek episode where Quark nearly destroys the Ferengi economy.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The market is down about 3% so far today.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: I'm not a well versed financial guru but I was looking to put more money into stocks and my main thought was "oh good, they're down a bit, that'll save me some money" or do we actually expect like this is the end?


Wait till all the idiots are out before buying in.
 
sleze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: I'm not a well versed financial guru but I was looking to put more money into stocks and my main thought was "oh good, they're down a bit, that'll save me some money" or do we actually expect like this is the end?


If recent memory serves me, tomorrow will either be flat or bounce back.  If there are further tumbles tomorrow into Thursday/Friday, THEN there is trouble.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Okay, pork belly prices have been dropping all morning, which means that everybody is waiting for it to hit rock bottom, so they can buy low. Which means that the people who own the pork belly contracts are saying, "Hey, we're losing all our damn money, and Christmas is around the corner, and I ain't gonna have no money to buy my son the G.I. Joe with the kung-fu grip! And my wife ain't gonna f... my wife ain't gonna make love to me if I got no money!" So they're panicking right now, they're screaming "SELL! SELL!" to get out before the price keeps dropping. They're panicking out there right now, I can feel it.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sheshley
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm going to go put all my money in pork bellies. Which are used to make bacon. Which you might find in a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a feature, not a bug. At least for the big money clients, whose accounts I'm sure suffered no such hiccups.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Antidamascus: I'm not a well versed financial guru but I was looking to put more money into stocks and my main thought was "oh good, they're down a bit, that'll save me some money" or do we actually expect like this is the end?

Wait till all the idiots are out before buying in.


The best time to buy is when there is general agreement that the market is so bad that you'd be crazy to buy stocks.

Maybe pay down some debt and shore up your emergency reserve fund first, and wait and see what shakes out.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: The best time to buy is when there is general agreement that the market is so bad that you'd be crazy to buy stocks.


Yep. Don't try to catch a falling knife, but if there's a knife lying on the ground and everyone else is walking away? Yeah, pick it up.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "Due to higher-than-usual volumes, some clients may have experienced delays in accessing some online features as the market opened but our systems are fine and up and running," Schwab Public Relations told CNBC.

Translation: Due to a reasonable amount of traffic on our billion dollar servers, we decided that absolutely nobody could access their accounts. Deal with it.


BWAAAH HA HA HA HA! They had to protect their primary clients, themselves and clear the lines for the big firms and HFT.  Trading for plebes was cut off so they could get maximum gains.  Then they let the little people in to pick up the crumbs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Keep calm and continue panic selling.

/time to go bargain hunting soon
 
probesport
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
