 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Not News : weird things wash up on the beach. Fark: Voodoo doll washes up on Cape Canaveral   (news4jax.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Brevard County, Florida, Caribbean, Africa, New Orleans, God, Florida, Cape Canaveral, Skin  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe Hoodoo but definitely not Voudou. Voudou figurines (pwen) are used as icons on altars of the Lwa, not dolls to inflict pain.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful out there
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Voodoo, who do what you don't dare do, people
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found a Mr Nancy voodoo doll. Let me tell you a story about Mr Nancy...
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is one creepy ass doll
 
extegral [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...sort of terrifying or horrifying or interesting.."  2/3rd Aaauuggghhh!, 1/3rd Hmmmmm....
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: That is one creepy ass doll


I'd agree. That's the doll of nightmares.

/Really afraid to ask where the teeth came from.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sigh
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dollmaker - Venetian Snares
Youtube k9nX9DvVewk
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the time I ran over that gypsy with my car.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Jobu was unavailable for comment
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Maybe Hoodoo but definitely not Voudou. Voudou figurines (pwen) are used as icons on altars of the Lwa, not dolls to inflict pain.


What are you all looking at me for?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Somacandra: Maybe Hoodoo but definitely not Voudou. Voudou figurines (pwen) are used as icons on altars of the Lwa, not dolls to inflict pain.

What are you all looking at me for?


Username kind of works?
 
loki021376
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LewDux: sigh
[media1.tenor.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Wait, is that Arlo Givens?!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was it from 1967, 1986, or 2003?
 
Thallone1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now go do the voodoo that you do so well.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report