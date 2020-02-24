 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   The cost of an ambulance ride to the hospital can be enormous, but please note, you won't save much if you jump out of it in the middle of the highway   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, San Diego County, California, 23-year-old man, Interstate Highway System, San Diego, BMW driver, Southern California, Coastal settlements in California, northbound lanes  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 12:56 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Had a rookie crew screw a call like this up. 

Transporting a suicidal/overdose. Didn't get the restraints done right and law enforcement was going to meet them at the hospital. Policy was if they were cuffed, our medics needed to have keys in case of emergency, but cop didn't want to ride along so they used soft restraints.

Woman starts slipping the restraints and medic doesn't hit her with sedatives like he should have. EMT pulls over and runs to the back to help re-restrain her and when they stopped woman bolted out the back door on the highway and got promptly pancaked in front of the crew.

There is a lock button by where the medic sits that would lock the doors so that they'd only open once the button was pushed again, but he didn't know about it. 

It was messy and a lot of paperwork.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good thing the party of jesus gutted mental health expenditures the last few decades.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Good thing the party of jesus gutted mental health expenditures the last few decades.


This is called stupidity.

In fact much of what people are calling "mental health issues" are in reality just stupidity.  But its politically expedient to label everything possible a mental health crisis so that they can push their political agenda.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In an emergency I'm fully prepared to go the "first aid kit and an uber" route.
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe the cost of an ambulance ride made him suicidal? I mean I could see that happening
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: eddie_irvine: Good thing the party of jesus gutted mental health expenditures the last few decades.

This is called stupidity.

In fact much of what people are calling "mental health issues" are in reality just stupidity.  But its politically expedient to label everything possible a mental health crisis so that they can push their political agenda.


Let me guess, you're a climate change denier, too, aren't you?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Had a rookie crew screw a call like this up. 

Transporting a suicidal/overdose. Didn't get the restraints done right and law enforcement was going to meet them at the hospital. Policy was if they were cuffed, our medics needed to have keys in case of emergency, but cop didn't want to ride along so they used soft restraints.

Woman starts slipping the restraints and medic doesn't hit her with sedatives like he should have. EMT pulls over and runs to the back to help re-restrain her and when they stopped woman bolted out the back door on the highway and got promptly pancaked in front of the crew.

There is a lock button by where the medic sits that would lock the doors so that they'd only open once the button was pushed again, but he didn't know about it. 

It was messy and a lot of paperwork.


I bet
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: eddie_irvine: Good thing the party of jesus gutted mental health expenditures the last few decades.

This is called stupidity.

In fact much of what people are calling "mental health issues" are in reality just stupidity.  But its politically expedient to label everything possible a mental health crisis so that they can push their political agenda.


Well, there it is...the"mental health issuest" thing I'll read all day.
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Honey did you just hit that.......??
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well he's not paying the bill now.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Had a rookie crew screw a call like this up. 

Transporting a suicidal/overdose. Didn't get the restraints done right and law enforcement was going to meet them at the hospital. Policy was if they were cuffed, our medics needed to have keys in case of emergency, but cop didn't want to ride along so they used soft restraints.

Woman starts slipping the restraints and medic doesn't hit her with sedatives like he should have. EMT pulls over and runs to the back to help re-restrain her and when they stopped woman bolted out the back door on the highway and got promptly pancaked in front of the crew.

There is a lock button by where the medic sits that would lock the doors so that they'd only open once the button was pushed again, but he didn't know about it. 

It was messy and a lot of paperwork.


Holy shiat.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report