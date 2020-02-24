 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   One killed, two wounded after being shot in Oxnard. Which you gotta admit, is some pretty ballsy shooting   (abc7.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, 45-year-old man, Ventura County, California, Ventura, California, Camarillo, California, Area code 805, 33-year-old man, Santa Paula, Oxnard Sunday afternoon  
•       •       •

85 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 11:50 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oxnard at the beach, or Oxnard in the onion fields?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who gives a fark about the Oxnard drama?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Who gives a fark about the Oxnard drama?


Professor Crawley, world's leading expert on the dung beetle.

And his daughter.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Oxnard at the beach, or Oxnard in the onion fields?



Probably Oxnard in one of the many sketchy neighborhoods.

/Used to work on a political campaign in Ventura County.
//Loved going door-to-door close to the beach.
///The other areas....not so much.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oxman's got nards!
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report