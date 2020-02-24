 Skip to content
(The Local)   How to escape a quarantined town in Italy: (1) get on a bike, (2) ride to edge of town, (3) tell police you were just passing through the town from elsewhere   (thelocal.it) divider line
namatad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's italy, did we really expect anything different? 
Germany, they would all obey the rules.
Greece, they would riot in the streets and burn everything down.

But quarantine in italy? 
<insert this will get out of hand>
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Isn't that where you get a ticket for not speeding enough? Just kidding, unless you're Top Gear / Clarkson.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Something, something and the chefs are British.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They should have a special task force for this. They should wear a uniform, maybe Black Shirts or something.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

And the lovers are Swiss.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was like that when I got here.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ironic, considering that the term "quarantine" comes from one of the regional Italian languages back during the black plague.  "quarant" = 40.  They would shut the town up for 40 days.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If only he had a bicycle......
 
robertus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've often thought that if you were going to escape from somewhere, that having a hidden cache with a bicycle, spandex shorts, a helmet with little mirrors on it, and a pair of Oakleys would be the perfect disguise.  Maybe a GPS unit.

You can go quite far in a relatively short amount of time on a bike.  And no one will look at someone wearing a bright yellow t-shirt with some racing logo on it twice.

Add a couple of water bottles, a few energy bars, maybe a "space blanket" for use at night, and some cash to get food along the way, and you can probably be hundreds of miles away within a couple-three days.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm okay with a country being less skilled and comprehensive than China in monitoring and controlling its population. Even if there is occasionally a cost.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Not Italy, but made me think of...

Down on his luck.
Youtube Ip34k5IUnjU
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And now we know that the Cryptonomicon scene where Shaftoe and the other heavily armed US/UK marines sneak through Italy during WWII by hiding under a tarp and driving theough checkpoints was not hyperbole.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
just say "badaboopi" and the'll let you through
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

To be fair Italy's government was gutted by a media figure turned leader who used the job to enrich himself and was embroiled in many scandals, all while destroying the nation's social safety net.

Don't worry, that's not applicable anywhere else, right?
 
oldfool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Johns Hopkins' COVID-19 online map is now behind a login. So much for free and open flow of information.
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/02​/​the-latest-coronavirus-cases/
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Most 'muricans would make it about 15 miles before the first heart attack.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
good work, italy
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FTFY
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I'm okay with a country being less skilled and comprehensive than China in monitoring and controlling its population. Even if there is occasionally a cost.


2% Haircut
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Well, true, but I don't think Johns Hopkins did that, I think the map provider did that.

https://www.arcgis.com/index.html

Problem of using "public" services is the people providing them may decide they don't want to provide it anymore. Or, at the very least, want to charge you for it.
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
UFC 121: Cain Bunny vs Crusher Lesnar
Youtube WzaWUwjtaAs
 
