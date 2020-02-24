 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Pot shop employee stops robbery with bear spray. Status of weed, pic-a-nic baskets unknown   (kiro7.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally misread the headline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Again??
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Second robbery for this place maybe

It was the second time his shop was hit in only a week.
"I don't want to cause any problems for customers because it does scare them ... and we can't have that."
In the video, each person bolted for the exit and then sped away in a vehicle.

You don' wanna rob that place, man. They got bear spray, dude.

Not sure how someone with a face full of bear spray can speed away.

If the gummint would allow debit/credit cards for MJ transactions, the pop place wouldn't be the cash repository it currently is.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Before spray:

media1.fdncms.comView Full Size



After spray:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Totally misread the headline.

[Fark user image 634x424]


I would totally buy weed from the Pot Shop Boys
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought robbery of these places was baked in...
 
skinink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did the robber receive a Boo-Boo?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Go Hawks
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Local costco sells bear spray pretty cheaply. I bought some, so the next time I'm in the YMCA locker room...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Marijuana prices have spiked sometime in the past four months (that's about how often I buy) in the LA area, or maybe there was a tax increase.

As I continue to use my body out of warranty, I can't help but wonder why one of the best pain killers isn't legal everywhere and used by everyone.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pot Shop - Macklemore Thrift Shop Parody
Youtube Znpt_Umixcs
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
hsimpact.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Report