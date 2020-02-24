 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1968, the Tet Offensive was halted, a militarily defeat for the Viet Cong yet a political victory, as rushing hordes saying 'Hue, Hue, Hue' over and over would not be replicated until the release of Starcraft in 1998   (history.com) divider line
12
    More: Vintage, Vietnam War, South Vietnam, South Vietnamese troops, Lyndon B. Johnson, Tet Offensive ends, Viet Cong, communist forces, first day of Tet  
•       •       •

295 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unlike the sandy ckusterfark we will never pull out of.
It is a financial face hugging gift machine.
White, corporate welfare.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kekekek ';:..;'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would almost two decades until we were able to finally win the war.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Ann Margret visit is back on?
 
Lillya
‘’ 60 minutes ago  
tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I just watched Ken Burn's Vietnam war documentary on Netflix over the weekend. My god it's amazing to see how much it farked us up as a country and how the same damn people are making the same mistakes even now.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Marines raised the flag(s) on Iwo Jima on this day.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cfreak: the same damn people are making the same mistakes even now.

They're not mistakes.  They made very sure that they would not suffer any consequences for their decisions.  That level of effort isn't an "oopsie".
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dragonchild: cfreak: the same damn people are making the same mistakes even now.
They're not mistakes.  They made very sure that they would not suffer any consequences for their decisions.  That level of effort isn't an "oopsie".


True. I mean part of it was mistakes. I think Eisenhower and Kennedy both had very good intentions but failed to understand the culture and history of the conflict.  Johnson may have started out with good intentions but farked up by trying to save face.  Nixon took it all to a whole new level.

Johnson's decisions ruined the possibility of having a someone center-left majority in this country. Why Nixon's didn't ruin the GOP forever is completely beyond my comprehension.

/ also unbelievable that Kissinger is still alive
// proof that evil people live forever
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*somewhat* center-left majority ... good grief

/ it's monday
// I'll never use preview
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My dad arrived in Vietnam the day before the Tet offensive began. He spent the next month fighting basically nonstop.

The day after what was left of his unit was pulled out of Saigon to rebuild, after landing in what was supposed to be a secure area, he finally got hit. February 23, 1968.

He's been living on borrowed time for 52 years now.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report